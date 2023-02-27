DAVID DAVIES PRESENTS THE DESCENDING EAGLE, CUAUHTEMOC, IN THE FIRST BOOK OF HIS BOOK SERIES
Author David Davies tells the story of a fulfillment of a prophecy in his book Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A different time in the same world or another reality outside of today is only one aspect of a good literary fiction read, and D L Davies achieves this through his book Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle.
Published in 2022 by Bookside Press, Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle is the welcoming book of D L Davies’ book series about a good-hearted boy who learns how to fly and later becomes a powerful ruler.
It begins with the birth of Cuauhtémoc, which in the old tongue means ‘descending eagle’, who, according to the people, was destined to change the world one day.
The Moving Words Review says, “The author [D L Davies] has an impeccable hold over his craft and knows his art of storytelling. His finesse and creative thinking reflect on each page. The hook is provided very early in the story and that is enough to keep you intrigued throughout.”
In other words, Cuauhtémoc catches the attention of the reader through Davies’ charming world-building that is abundantly intricate and exceptionally vivid.
D L Davies, after moving a lot in his early years, spent six years in the army and was stationed in Germany in the mid-70s. He has a lot of hobbies, including photography, fishing, and hiking, but creating stories in his head is his favorite, and Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle came to fruition due to this passion and interest in tales of other times and places as well as of alternate worlds and realities. To read more about the said world, the book is available on Amazon.
