Questex’s Silverlinings Opens Nominations for the Most Influential People in Cloud

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Silverlinings, which provides analysis and strategy for the 21st Century Cloud Infrastructure Revolution – the single largest communications transformation of all time, today opens the call for nominations for the Most Influential People in Cloud.



Thirty-two of the most influential people in cloud will compete against each other in a bracket-style tournament. The Silverlining audience will vote on their favorite people in each matchup, with the people that earn the most votes moving to the next round. The industry leader that wins its matchup every round through the finals will claim the coveted title of winner. The contest begins on March 16.

Click here for submission details. Submissions are due on March 1 at 5 p.m. ET.

“There are so many individuals transforming the cloud infrastructure market today. We are excited to highlight the amazing people in our industry in this competition,” said Elizabeth Miller Coyne, Managing Editor, Silverlinings.

About Silverlinings

Silverlinings provides analysis and strategy for the 21st Century Cloud Infrastructure Revolution – the single largest communications transformation of all time. Through independent, original reporting Silverlinings helps cloud network architects separate reality from marketing fluff and untangle the complexities of cloud infrastructure. Whether it’s integrating new and old technology, providing security, improving visibility, merging public and private clouds, avoiding cloud lock-in, managing edge networks, and deploying 5G into the cloud, we do the dirty work and sniff out the scoops to bring you the only site where cloud network architects can find a reputable daily source of news, analysis and strategy for cloud infrastructure, and have a laugh at the same time. You won’t want to look away.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

