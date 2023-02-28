Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Expected to Reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 5.7% [PDF Version]

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are A&D Company, Limited, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Halma plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Omron Corporation, and Smiths Group Plc.



Blood pressure monitoring devices are medical instruments used to measure the force of blood against the walls of the arteries. Blood pressure is an important vital sign that can indicate the health of the cardiovascular system and the risk of heart disease and other medical conditions.



Blood pressure monitoring devices play an important role in diagnosing and managing hypertension and other cardiovascular conditions. Accurate and reliable blood pressure readings are crucial for assessing the risk of heart disease and other medical conditions, guiding treatment decisions, and monitoring the effectiveness of treatments. It is important to use blood pressure monitoring devices properly and follow healthcare provider's instructions for accurate results.



Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Statistics: The global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market size was was valued at $2.2 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.



Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market is shown below:

By Product Type: Aneroid BP Monitors, Digital BP Monitors, Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories, Ambulatory BP Monitors



By Application: Hospitals, Home Health Care, Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: A&D Company, Limited, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Halma plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Omron Corporation, and Smiths Group Plc.



Important years considered in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



