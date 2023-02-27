Dr. Kimberly Spair’s Latest Program, Empowered Women, Is Designed to Help Women reclaim their power and vitality
EINPresswire.com/ -- The three-week virtual guided course helps women access ancient healing tools and essential wisdom about women’s health and wellness.
The modern world can be full of hardships for women. During certain seasons of life, it can feel like one challenge after another. As a result, many women face chronic stress, which can sometimes lead to chronic symptoms and even emotional struggles. When it comes to women’s health, it often starts with fatigue, anxiety, headaches, acne, sleep disturbance, unpredictable mensuration or painful periods, fertility issues, and even neurological symptoms that seem to intensify around the cycle. Dr. Kimberly Spair is well aware of these problems, having experienced many of them herself. As a result, she supports women of all ages in addressing the root cause of these symptoms and also spends time on emotional healing, including spiritual practice, and even hair, skin, + beauty, as this does have an impact on how we feel as women.
Dr. Kimberly Spair graduated from the University of South Carolina’s School of Public Health with a master’s degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders. However, her journey into holistic health and wellness didn’t occur until she was diagnosed with a disabling autoimmune disease. Kimberly’s struggle with Lyme disease resulted in a tiring effort to find true healing. She saw countless doctors and had numerous tests, labs, and scans. She tried traditional medications and alternative therapies, but nothing seemed to get to the core of the symptoms she was experiencing.
Eventually, she decided to take matters into her own hands, leading her to additional schooling, certifications, and education. As a result, she obtained a Ph.D. in Holistic Natural Health and Nutrition. Her learning journey proved beneficial because it helped her overcome her debilitating autoimmune dis-ease. Since then, Kimberly has maintained years of good health and has three healthy babies.
Her latest course, Empowered Women, starts on March 6th, 2023. The three-week virtual guided course is designed to help women reclaim their power and vitality by learning to support themselves using a root cause approach. This course is for women of all ages, whether they’re interested in supporting themselves nutritionally, seeking supportive supplementation, trying to conceive, wanting to live a cleaner and greener life, or embarking on a physical or emotional healing journey. Course participants receive downloadable and printable resources, participate in healing action steps, have Q&A sessions with Dr. Kimberly, and learn to apply Medical Modium protocols in their lives.
In conversation, Dr. Kimberly Spair shared, “I want to create a sisterhood of empowered women that support each other through the ups and downs of healing. It’s no secret that the modern world is remarkably tough for women. Yet, women’s health and wellness are often overlooked, especially if the symptoms are not typical of what is seen in a clinical setting. I want to change that. My course is designed to help women embark on a root cause healing journey for better, more fulfilling lives.”
Those interested in enrolling in the course can learn more via the contact information below.
About Dr. Kimberly Spair
Dr. Kimberly Spair focuses on women’s well-being through a root cause approach. She began her journey after being diagnosed with Lyme disease + an autoimmune thyroid condition in 2012, culminating with her obtaining her Ph.D. in Holistic Natural Health and Nutrition in 2020.
Contact Dr. Kimberly Spair
Website: https://www.drkimberlyspair.com/
Kimberly Spair
Dr. Kimberly Spair
