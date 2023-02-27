Get the Inside Scoop on “ZupaNova” since their Chart-Topping Release of “ZupaHot” and “PopPop”

About

Ruth Davis Consulting LLC (RDC) offers an impactful range of experience in working with Fortune 500 businesses, start-ups, products/brands, entrepreneurs, authors, media hosts and influencers, models (runway, print and commercial), Emmy Award winning actors, Grammy Award winning music artists, renown producers/directors, film & TV studios, networks, distribution channels, and more. We access a broad range of media channels with immediate access across tv networks, social media influencers, radio outlets, print & digital magazines, podcasts, etc.. Our team also delivers full-scale support with turnkey campaigns and strategic implementation in the following areas: - Public Relations & Publicity - Multimedia Outreach & Promotion - Integrated Marketing Communications - Brand Strategy Development, Optimization, Launch, and Awareness/Credibility Campaign - Crisis Communications - Digital Optimization - Social Media Management - Partnerships - Business Development Planning - Writing & Editing Services - Content Development (Press Release, Editorial, Website, Blog Development, Copywriting, Marketing Collateral, Presentation/Pitch Deck Development, Speech Writing, etc.) RDC is proud to provide comprehensive services with a one-on-one tailored approach to exceed your expectations with measurable results. Contact us TODAY for your FREE consultation. Looking forward to welcoming you to the RDC Family!

