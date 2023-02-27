Dominican Republic National Day

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of the Dominican Republic on the occasion of your Independence Day. Our countries are deeply connected with one another, as more than two million people of Dominican descent call the United States their home, and more than three million Americans visit the Dominican Republic every year. We also share a deep and abiding belief in the power of democratic government to provide a healthy, prosperous, and equitable future for ourselves and our children.

The Dominican Republic remains a key friend and partner of the United States in the region. Together we are combating disease, fighting corruption, taking action against climate change through the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030), and deepening our economic ties. We are proud to stand alongside the Dominican Republic in these efforts and will continue to do so.