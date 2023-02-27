Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,806 in the last 365 days.

Dominican Republic National Day

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of the Dominican Republic on the occasion of your Independence Day.  Our countries are deeply connected with one another, as more than two million people of Dominican descent call the United States their home, and more than three million Americans visit the Dominican Republic every year.  We also share a deep and abiding belief in the power of democratic government to provide a healthy, prosperous, and equitable future for ourselves and our children.

The Dominican Republic remains a key friend and partner of the United States in the region.  Together we are combating disease, fighting corruption, taking action against climate change through the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030), and deepening our economic ties.  We are proud to stand alongside the Dominican Republic in these efforts and will continue to do so.

You just read:

Dominican Republic National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more