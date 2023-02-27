Renal Denervation Market to Exceed USD $4.5 Billion by 2030 | Allied Market Research

The global renal denervation market size is projected to reach $4,555,983.0 thousand by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.7% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renal denervation is a medical procedure that uses radiofrequency ablation or other methods to disrupt the activity of nerves that surround the kidneys. These nerves are part of the sympathetic nervous system, which controls various bodily functions, including blood pressure regulation. During renal denervation, upper chamber and lower chamber of the heart beat irregularly, chaotically, and out of sync, which can cause shortness of breath, chest pain, weakness, lightheadedness, or fainting. The global renal denervation market size was valued at $156,327.4 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,555,983.0 thousand by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The idea behind renal denervation is that by disrupting the activity of these nerves, blood pressure can be lowered in patients with hypertension (high blood pressure) that is not well controlled with medication. The procedure is usually performed under local anesthesia and involves threading a catheter through an artery in the groin or arm and into the renal arteries that supply blood to the kidneys. Radiofrequency energy is then delivered to the nerves surrounding the arteries, which destroys their ability to transmit signals to the brain.

Renal denervation is considered a minimally invasive procedure, and it is generally safe and well-tolerated. However, it is not yet widely available, and there is still debate about its effectiveness in reducing blood pressure and improving outcomes in patients with hypertension. Further research is needed to fully understand the benefits and risks of renal denervation, as well as to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from the procedure.

The Renal Denervation Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Renal Denervation Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

