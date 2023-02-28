AIRPORTELs Launches Airnet to Offer Visitors to Thailand Easy & Reliable Connectivity Options

AIRPORTEL’s Airnet service conveniently helps tourists choose a SIM card and pocket Wi-Fi device, ensuring fast, reliable Internet and data access

BANGKOK, THAILAND, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIRPORTELs – the Bangkok-based one-stop storage and delivery service renowned for helping deliver luggage between airports and hotels for over 200,000 tourists and counting – is proud to launch Airnet, a new service designed to offer easy and reliable Internet and data connectivity to visitors to Thailand.

While visitors to Thailand currently have to undertake an arduous process to use a tourist SIM card in Thailand, Airnet makes it easier than ever for tourists to find easy and reliable connectivity options. The service does this by helping customers select and register a SIM card or pocket-sized Wi-Fi device, making the process more convenient than ever.

“Our company has an extensive track record of making traveling easier for hundreds of thousands of visitors to Thailand, and expanding our services to connectivity made complete sense,” said Denpipat Chaitrong, Chief Marketing Officer of AIRPORTELs. “At Airnet locations, tourists can find information, tourist SIM cards, and pocket Wi-Fi devices. It’s truly the go-to place for anyone looking to have fast, reliable data and Internet during their short-term visit to our beautiful country.”

Airnet currently has five service locations open, including at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport, Central World, MBK Center, and T21 Asoke. Travelers can also easily reserve a SIM card or Wi-Fi device by visiting Airnet’s website.

To learn more about Airnet from AIRPORTELs or to rent a device during your next visit to Thailand, click here or visit www.airnet.asia.