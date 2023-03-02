Whitelist Registration Opens for Purrfect Whiskers: a Cat-Loving NFT Project

The project offers members the chance to sponsor a rescue cat tied to their specific token along with networking and investment opportunities

TARTU, ESTONIA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purrfect Whiskers – the NFT project that is calling on all entrepreneurial cat lovers to come together and make a difference in the world and each other’s lives – is excited to invite people to register for the whitelist of their upcoming mint.

The playfully-designed NFT artwork features a collection of cats living in the modern world, all with perfectly groomed whiskers. Some rare tokens will represent the adoption of a real rescue cat who is being sponsored by the project. These lucky token holders will receive updates on how the kitty is getting on in their new home.

The initial mint will take place on March 6th, 2023, at which time whitelisted buyers will have the opportunity to purchase up to 4 tokens at a discounted price of 0.03 ETH. To be considered for the whitelist, prospective buyers can join the Purrfect Whiskers community on Twitter and Discord, and then register their interest at this link.

Founder Endrik Koverjalg created the Purrfect Whiskers project not just for people to celebrate their love of cats, but to bring together like-minded entrepreneurs and provide a nurturing environment for innovative ideas.

“The team behind the project have many years of experience in building a business from the very beginning,” commented Koverjalg. “Once Purrfect Whiskers is up and running we will be fostering the community through networking events and have plans to set up an investment round to finance ideas that come from our members.”

To learn more about the Purrfect Whiskers project and upcoming NFT mint, visit https://purrfectwhiskers.xyz/ .