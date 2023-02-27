Global Digital Fault Recorder Market – Forecasts to 2028

GE Grid Solutions LLC, AMETEK, Inc., Siemens AG, Kinkei System Corp, KoCoS Messtechnik AG, Elspec LTD, Ducati Energia SpA, Prosoft Systems Ltd., Qualitrol Co LLC, and ERLPhase Power Technologies Ltd. among others, are some of the key players in the global digital fault recorder market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Fault Recorder Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028.



The rising demand for accurate and reliable devices to detect the fault in the energy sector and oil and gas sector is creating opportunities for the existing and new emerging players, to enter the market with advanced technologies.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Fault Recorder Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the dedicated DFR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital fault recorder market from 2023 to 2028

As per the installation mode, the transmission segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital fault recorder market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

GE Grid Solutions LLC, AMETEK, Inc., Siemens AG, Kinkei System Corp, KoCoS Messtechnik AG, Elspec LTD, Ducati Energia SpA, Prosoft Systems Ltd., Qualitrol Co LLC, and ERLPhase Power Technologies Ltd. among others, are some of the key players in the global digital fault recorder market.





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/digital-fault-recorder-market-3959

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Dedicated

Multifunctional

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Generation

Transmission

Distribution





Station Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Non-automated

Automated

Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Less than 66kV

66-220kV

Above 220kV





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com