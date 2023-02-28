ZenLand Releases its second studio album LANDZEND with worldwide distribution by Sony Music

LANDZEND" Released February 17th, 2023 - worldwide distribution via Sony Music. Zenland Sony

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Ambient Jazz ensemble ZenLand has announced the February 17th release of the group’s second studio album LANDZEND, distributed worldwide by Sony Music.“Doug was a wonderful soul and amazing bassist,” says ZenLand producer and violinist Michael Zentner. “He was the heart and soul of ZenLand and his performance on this record is sublime.”Zentner said his long-time friend and bandmate departed this realm on the very day that he (Zentner) received the sequenced LANDZEND album tracks back from the mastering engineer."I had been compiling, editing, and mixing tracks from this, the band’s Capitol Studios, Hollywood sessions for months and didn’t want to present any of it to the band until it was a done deal,” Zentner said. “The first person I wanted to hear it and get a reaction from was Doug. I knew he would be proud of me for how well it turned out.”“At that time, that approval of myself as a musician, from that friend whom I loved and admired so much, was just as important to me as any potential financial gain or career advancement I might have hoped for as a result of the work,” he said.Lunn, Zentner, and Late Late Show (James Cordon/Reggie Watts) guitarist Tim Young have been core members of ZenLand since well before its first, eponymous, album release in 2016.LANDZEND is further animated (and made magical) by guest artist Low Leaf’s beautiful voice, harp, and keys.“Doug never heard this record himself or saw himself making this beautiful music on any of the subsequently produced live Capitol Studios performance videos. At least we who remain will be able to continue to experience his exceptional contributions to ZenLand and the many other recorded works that bear his unique signature,” said Zentner.Zentner has also announced the addition of legendary bassist Tony Levin (Peter Gabriel, King Crimson, John Lennon) to the group for ZenLand’s third studio album release, Heavy Revel, dropping later this year, also distributed by Sony Music.ZenLand : https://www.zenlandband.com Management : info@mcmglobalteam.com | www.mcmglobalteam.com | +353 87 244 79 35Hashtags : #ZenLand #LANDZEND #MCMGlobalTeam

KOAMARU by ZenLand