GOLFTEC Announces New Game Improvement Ad Campaign

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf instruction, has launched a new ad campaign titled, "The Way to Way Better" that showcases the company's unique approach to helping golfers everywhere improve their games. The campaign highlights the benefits of GOLFTEC's personalized approach to instruction and its use of advanced technology to help golfers of all skill levels achieve their goals.

"At GOLFTEC, we believe that every golfer has the potential to improve their game, regardless of their skill level," said Joe Assell, CEO and Co-Founder of GOLFTEC. "Our new ad campaign reflects this philosophy and showcases the innovative techniques and technology that set GOLFTEC apart from traditional golf instruction."

The "The Way to Way Better" campaign features a variety of golfers, from beginners to advanced players, who have improved their games with the help of GOLFTEC's instruction, technology and club fittings. The ads highlight GOLFTEC's use of video analysis, motion measurement, and professional Coaches to help golfers identify and correct swing faults, showing that the way to get way better at golf is through GOLFTEC.

The campaign will air on Golf Channel and during PGA Tour tournament coverage, and will be supported by a digital advertising campaign that includes display ads, social media, and search engine marketing. The ads will be targeted to golfers of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players, and will feature messaging that encourages golfers to be proud of their improvement as they reach their goals.

"Our goal with this campaign is to reach golfers wherever they are and to create a message that is unique within the golf marketplace,” said Chris Kuebrich, SVP Marketing. "When you are excited about your game, you want to let everyone know about it. This new campaign speaks to the golf enthusiasts who have successfully improved their games through GOLFTEC."

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC’s mission has remained the same—to help people play better golf. The GOLFTEC experience is designed for golfers of all ages and abilities to work with an expert Coach and build a game improvement plan customized to their specific needs and goals. GOLFTEC’s cutting edge training systems, including proprietary swing motion capture technology, OptiMotion, gives our Students and Coaches instant and data-driven feedback. With millions of lessons given and more than 240 locations across the world, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf instruction.

