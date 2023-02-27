Global Carbide Cutting Tools Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
The key players covered in the global carbide cutting tools market report include Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company, SGS Tool Company, Advent Tool & Manufacturing, Inc., Garr Tool Company, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Best Carbide Cutting Tools, Inc., CERATIZIT S.A., PROMAX Tools, Rock River Tool, Inc., and vHF Camfacture AG among others.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Carbide Cutting Tools Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.
Using carbide tools has a lot of important benefits, including less material waste, lower labor costs, better quality, lower inventory costs, etc. Also, manufacturers are putting a lot of effort into creating products with the best cutting geometries and high-performance coverings, which is attracting customers and driving the market's expansion.
Key Market Insights
- As per the end-user outlook, the automotive company’s segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global carbide-cutting tools market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the coating outlook, the coated segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global carbide-cutting tools market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Drilling Tools
- Milling Tools
- Turning Tools
- Others
Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hand-Based
- Machine-Based
Coating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Coated
- Non-coated
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Automotive
- Electronics & Electrical
- Aerospace, Marine & Defense
- Plastics
- Construction & Mining
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
