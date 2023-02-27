Submit Release
Global Carbide Cutting Tools Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Carbide Cutting Tools Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Using carbide tools has a lot of important benefits, including less material waste, lower labor costs, better quality, lower inventory costs, etc. Also, manufacturers are putting a lot of effort into creating products with the best cutting geometries and high-performance coverings, which is attracting customers and driving the market's expansion.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the end-user outlook, the automotive company’s segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global carbide-cutting tools market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the coating outlook, the coated segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global carbide-cutting tools market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company, SGS Tool Company, Advent Tool & Manufacturing, Inc., Garr Tool Company, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Best Carbide Cutting Tools, Inc., CERATIZIT S.A., PROMAX Tools, Rock River Tool, Inc., and vHF Camfacture AG among others, are some of the key players in the global carbide cutting tools market

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Drilling Tools
  • Milling Tools
  • Turning Tools
  • Others

Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hand-Based
  • Machine-Based

Coating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Coated
  • Non-coated

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Automotive
  • Electronics & Electrical
  • Aerospace, Marine & Defense
  • Plastics
  • Construction & Mining
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


