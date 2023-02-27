Global Thin Film Materials Market Size, Share & Analysis
Ascent Solar, Avancis, Cicor Management, First Solar, Hanergy Thin Film, Kaneka Corporation, Moser Baer, Sandford Advanced Materials, Solar Frontier, and Trony Solar, among others, are some of the key players in the Thin Film Materials market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Thin Film Materials Market is projected to grow from USD 7.1 billion in 2023 to USD 14.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The major factor driving the growth of the market is its wide applications in solar photovoltaic cells for solar power generation. Other factors driving the growth of the Thin Film Material Market include its application in electronic components such as printed circuit boards, sensors, capacitors, etc.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Thin Film Materials Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the photovoltaic cell segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the type outlook, the CIGS segment holds the largest share of the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028].
- Ascent Solar, Avancis, Cicor Management, First Solar, Hanergy Thin Film, Kaneka Corporation, Moser Baer, Sandford Advanced Materials, Solar Frontier, and Trony Solar, among others, are some of the key players in the thin film materials market.
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/thin-film-materials-market-3864
Deposition Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Chemical
- Physical
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Photovoltaic Cell
- MEMS
- Semiconductor & Electrical
- Optimal Coating
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Copper Indium Gallium Selenide- CIGS
- Amorphous Silica
- Cadmium Telluride
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com