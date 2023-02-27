Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,728 in the last 365 days.

Global Thin Film Materials Market Size, Share & Analysis

Ascent Solar, Avancis, Cicor Management, First Solar, Hanergy Thin Film, Kaneka Corporation, Moser Baer, Sandford Advanced Materials, Solar Frontier, and Trony Solar, among others, are some of the key players in the Thin Film Materials market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Thin Film Materials Market is projected to grow from USD 7.1 billion in 2023 to USD 14.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The major factor driving the growth of the market is its wide applications in solar photovoltaic cells for solar power generation. Other factors driving the growth of the Thin Film Material Market include its application in electronic components such as printed circuit boards, sensors, capacitors, etc.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Thin Film Materials Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the photovoltaic cell segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the type outlook, the CIGS segment holds the largest share of the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028].
  • Ascent Solar, Avancis, Cicor Management, First Solar, Hanergy Thin Film, Kaneka Corporation, Moser Baer, Sandford Advanced Materials, Solar Frontier, and Trony Solar, among others, are some of the key players in the thin film materials market.

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/thin-film-materials-market-3864

Deposition Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Chemical
  • Physical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Photovoltaic Cell
  • MEMS
  • Semiconductor & Electrical
  • Optimal Coating

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Copper Indium Gallium Selenide- CIGS
  • Amorphous Silica
  • Cadmium Telluride

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com



Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Thin Film Materials Market Size, Share & Analysis

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more