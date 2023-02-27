GAT Marketing Partners with Outdoor Sportsman Group

GAT Marketing, a leader in the outdoor and firearm marketing space, has announced its newest partnership. GAT will be joining forces with Outdoor Sportsman Group (OSG), the largest media company devoted solely to bringing the best in content and entertainment to America's 80 million+ outdoor sports enthusiasts. This partnership will aid in expanding OSG's market share and creating the definitive digital home for outdoor sports enthusiasts.

With multiple household brands to their name including: Guns & Ammo, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, In-Fisherman and Petersen's Hunting, OSG continues to thrive as the leader in outdoor media. OSG has a role in each aspect of the outdoor enthusiast industry ranging from television and digital to print media. GAT Marketing is honored to be partnering with a company that has played a key role in the perpetuation of outdoor entertainment and education.

"Our partnership with GAT Marketing has proven to be a great strategic move for Outdoor Sportsman Group," Executive Vice President of Publishing Derek Sevcik said. "GAT's knowledge of best practices in digital media combined with OSG's unmatched expertise in the hunting, shooting and fishing categories has led to incremental growth in our digital traffic."

"It's been a pleasure working with OSG the past few years and to be officially partnering with them is a meaningful accomplishment for the GAT team. None of this could have been possible without the great group we have working over at GAT and the collaboration we've received from OSG," stated Charles Anderson, CEO and founder of GAT Marketing. "We are looking forward to working with OSG's team to propel increased sales, revenue and growth to their digital properties."

About GAT Marketing:

GAT Marketing is a full-service creative, content-creation, traditional, and digital marketing agency. We strategize with you and implement programs that help you reach your vision and goals. Whether we're your agency of record or working with you on specialized a la carte projects, you become part of the GAT family. Our team members come from backgrounds in advertising, fine arts, brand and digital management, business development, venture capital, and data analysis. Together, we specialize in digital advertising and marketing strategies for the highest ROI and extreme brand exposure.

About Outdoor Sportsman Group:

Outdoor Sportsman Group is comprised of the world's foremost media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. It includes three leading multichannel networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network, as well as Sportsman Channel (Canada) and MOTV, the world's leading subscription-based video-on-demand outdoor television content platform. The Group also consists of numerous established publishing assets: 15 outdoor magazines including, Game & Fish, Bowhunter, Fly Fisherman and 20 top websites, including OutdoorChannelPlus.com. Additionally, Outdoor Sportsman Group includes television production operations, Winnercomm and MOTV, the No. 1 global subscription streaming platform from Outdoor Sportsman Group. For more information, visit www.outdoorsg.com. #MyOutdoorTV

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005051/en/