CRN Recognizes Acronis on the 2023 Data Center 50 List

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Acronis to its Data Center 50 list for 2023. The CRN Data Center 50 list highlights the most prominent data center providers and suppliers that work with their channel partners to ensure business-facing data centers are running at peak performance and maximum efficiency.



"It is an absolute honor to be featured on CRN's reputable list of data centers," said Alex Zinin, Chief Cloud Infrastructure Officer, Acronis. "Acronis is actively expanding its presence in Cyber Cloud data centers around the globe. By operating within data centers at different locations, Acronis is able to introduce our comprehensive cyber protection solutions to organizations of all sizes, in all regions. With the continuous growth of our data center footprint, we're capable of preserving and protecting the most critical files for both enterprises and consumers."

The Data Center 50 list serves as an essential resource that solution providers can take advantage of when building stand-out data center solutions. From the world's largest providers of servers, storage, power management and network infrastructure to colocation and public cloud giants, CRN breaks down 50 key data center players in the market based on the breadth and types of services offered to partners, the company's overall influence on the channel, and its total impact on the data center market.

"CRN's 2023 Data Center 50 list recognizes industry-leading suppliers that expertly support data center growth within the IT channel landscape and are helping reshape the digital world," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies continue to prove that their commitment toward ongoing data center innovation is unparalleled, as are the services and support they offer to their communities."

To learn about Acronis' recognition on the CRN Data Center 50 list, check out the latest blog here or visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blog/posts/acronis-named-to-crn-data-center-50-list-for-2023.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 16,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

