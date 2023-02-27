Sakai Vault introduces the Ultimate Solution for Confidential Information Protection

/EIN News/ -- Bristol, UK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakai Vault has launched a next generation decentralized perpetual exchange on the Binance Smart Chain, offering low swap fees and zero price impact trades. The platform's unique multi-asset pool allows liquidity providers to earn fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading.

Sakai Vault's Layer-2 Perpetual Exchange utilizes second-layer scaling technology on top of the blockchain network, providing faster transaction speeds and lower transaction costs compared to using the base layer of the blockchain alone. The platform also provides advanced trading algorithms to ensure high liquidity and low slippage, a wide range of trading pairs, customizable order types, funding rate, and an insurance fund mechanism that protects traders from liquidation risk.

The Sakai Vault presale is set to commence on March 03, 02 PM UTC on PinkSale, and will end on March 08, 02 PM UTC. To get further details about the presale, visit the PinkSale link.

In addition to the decentralized perpetual exchange, Sakai Vault also offers a multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) built on a multi-chain infrastructure that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies on different blockchain networks in a trustless and non-custodial environment. The platform also has a referral program that rewards users for referring friends and family to the platform, as well as staking features that allow users to earn rewards for supporting the network by holding and staking the platform's native token and other Binance Smart Chain tokens.

The platform's lottery feature allows users to participate in a provably fair and transparent lottery game using the platform's native token, while its state-of-the-art AI prompt bot provides users with insights on trends and developments in the crypto space.

In addition to that, Sakai Vault's native utility and governance token, SAKAI, is an integral part of the platform's ecosystem. Holding SAKAI unlocks a variety of benefits, including access to governance features and exclusive rewards. SAKAI is a utility and governance token, meaning that it serves a dual purpose in the platform's ecosystem.

It is used for transactions and other utility functions, and it is also used to participate in the platform's governance processes, allowing holders to vote on proposals and shape the future of the platform. With a 3% transaction fee (1% transferred to the Stake Pool and 2% transferred to the Treasury), SAKAI incentivizes holders to be active participants in the platform's ecosystem.

Sakai Vault's mission is to empower people financially by distributing decentralized finance value. The platform's decentralized exchange and staking features provide users with greater control and security over their assets, while its referral program and lottery feature offer opportunities for users to earn rewards and support the platform's growth.

In conclusion, Sakai Vault is currently undergoing an audit process that is 30% complete. The audit is being conducted by experienced security experts to ensure that the project is secure and reliable. This is an important step in the development process, as it helps to identify and mitigate potential security vulnerabilities that could compromise the platform's integrity or put users at risk. By conducting a thorough security audit, Sakai Vault is demonstrating its commitment to providing a safe and trustworthy platform for users to engage in decentralized finance activities.

The platform also provides a multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX), staking features, a referral program, a lottery feature, and an AI prompt bot that provides insights on trends and developments in the crypto space.

Sakai Vault's mission is to empower people financially by distributing decentralized finance value. Salai Vault is currently being audited by Certik. A 35% progress has been made so far. (Click here to get details about the audit.)

Furthermore, potential investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts interested in Sakai Vault can visit the project’s official website, or read the whitepaper for more details.

