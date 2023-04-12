Chris Kmiec and Ashley Attwood of Audiotek - engineering audiovisual solutions for Omnia, Las Vegas and Pacha, Ibiza
Chris Kmiec - Audiotek, UK Director & Technical Lead
Chris Kmiec and Ashley Attwood of Audiotek, reflect on their careers and favourite projects; including super clubs Omnia, Las Vegas and Pacha, Ibiza.
The Omnia Las Vegas kinetic chandelier is spectacular and represented a massive leap forward in night club lighting design.”READING, UK, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It takes more than engineering skills to produce audio-visual installations for nightclubs, and hospitality venues. It takes is a team of creative engineering specialists and Chris Kmiec fits that bill. His engineering expertise, creative flair and a passion for all things audio-visual, have made him a global industry leader in the audio visual community. Based in Reading UK, Chris is the UK Director and Technical Lead. A self-confessed audio-visual nerd, Chris has been a cornerstone team member at Audiotek for more than 10 years. We asked Chris for a list of his favourite projects so far and why they meant so much to him, but top of the list was Omnia.
— Chris Kmiec, Audiotek
“Omnia was my first large scale project for Audiotek and perhaps one of the most complex projects ever undertaken for nightclub lighting. The huge 32 ft diameter, 5-tonne kinetic chandelier is spectacular, and it was thrilling to be part of the team that brought it to life. It’s awe-inspiring design and technical complexity heralded a new era in nightclub venues creating an immersive experience that brings together DJ, dancers and guests in a cohesive, almost theatrical way. It was an incredibly complex design and an amazing first project with Audiotek. It’s gratifying that guests are still being blown away by it 10 years after it was launched.”
"Our highly creative design for the audio, lighting and video systems across the Omnia project was designed to complement the club’s opulence and grandeur. With the main room central feature being the 32 ft diameter, 5-tonne kinetic chandelier. Covered in Robe Lights the chandelier dominates the room, and the combined lighting and movement creates a spectacular effect. The movement of the chandelier is controlled by motion tracking where each of the independent rings can be manipulated to create an ever-changing display. The main room audio system is delivered by an L-Acoustics speaker system of ARCS loudspeakers and SB28 subwoofers for the mains and XTi loudspeakers for the fills." Chris Kmiec, Audiotek.
Chris’ projects are renowned for their complexity, creativity, and high degree of client satisfaction. His leadership skills, combined with his technical knowledge and innovative ideas are unquestionable, and his expertise and dedication have been instrumental in building the success of Audiotek.
Let's turn our attention to another of Audiotek's key team members - Ashley (Ash) Attwood. Ash joined Audiotek in 2018 and fast became a central figure on Audioteks key projects. He is responsible for technical design and specifications, as well as overseeing all projects and ensuring that Audiotek's high standards are met on everything from fixings through to final programming. Ash has a wealth of experience in the A/V industry; he is an expert in audio, video, and control systems.
Ash has worked on many innovative projects in his time at Audiotek such as: Pacha, Farnham Maltings, York Racecourse, Newmarket Racecourse, Legoland Windsor and Ling Ling Dubai (Atlantis The Royal) to name just a few.
“I love the scope and variety of work that we undertake and working at the forefront of the A/V industry we are lucky to work on innovative, ground-breaking projects, which include working with the latest tech and equipment. Being somewhat of an enthusiast, I relish being in the position to try out all the latest tech and see how it can be utilised to enhance our projects.”
"Pacha has been an award-winning project for us and is at the cutting edge of what's possible in the latest A/V advances. It was great to sit in with the design team, sketch ideas and then see them through to completion." Ash Attwood, Audiotek.
Check out Mondo DR Magazine for Pacha awards and write-up. https://www.mondodr.com/mondo-dr-awards-2022-supplement-out-now/
Auditotek
Audiotek is a specialist designer, supplier and installer of high-end sound, video and lighting systems to the most recognisable leisure, hospitality, and corporate customers worldwide. Established in 1982, with offices in Dublin and Reading, delivering cutting edge, design-led technology solutions that set the standard for immersive experiences in venues of all types.
Pacha Ibiza
Pacha Ibiza opened in 1973 and is regarded as the original superclub in Ibiza. Built in Ses Feixes. and facing Ibiza Town, Pacha was designed to resemble a farmhouse to create an intimate (and now iconic) clubbing experience. https://pacha.com/
Omnia Las Vegas
Omnia Las Vegas is an all-encompassing nightlife experience with a variety of atmospheres and world-renowned musical talent. https://taogroup.com/venues/omnia-nightclub-las-vegas/
Joanne Timney
Bark Like A Big Dog Ltd
+44 7717 080429
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram