Global Particle Counters Market Expected to Garner $936.8 Million in Revenue and Rise at a CAGR of 10.3% over the Analysis Timeframe 2022–2031 [240-Pages] | Details by Research Dive

The global particle counters market is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing use of particle counters in pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries. Based on modularity, the portable sub-segment is expected to be the most productive. Regionally, the North America region held the largest market share in 2021.

According to a report published by Research Dive, the global particle counters market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $936.8 million and grow at a healthy CAGR of 10.3% over the estimated period from 2022 to 2031.



As per our analysts, the utilization of particle counters has increased across various industries such as the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the increasing emphasis of governments on quality monitoring and control of air pollution and its sources to eliminate the risk of various illnesses, such as bronchitis, cancer, and other respiratory disorders is expected to bolster the growth of the particle counters market during the analysis timeframe. However, the lack of standardization of particle counters and challenges concerning industry standards may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

An increase in investments, funding, R&D and manufacturing activity in the life science and medical devices sector is expected to create immense growth opportunities for the market during the estimated period. Furthermore, the rising need for contamination control in pharmaceutical working areas is predicted to boost the growth of the market during the forecast timeframe.

Segments of the Particle Counters Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on type, modularity, technology, application, industry vertical, and region.

Type: Airborne Particle Counters Sub-Segment to Most Profitable

The airborne particle counters sub-segment generated the highest revenue in 2021. The growing use of airborne particle counters in observing, categorizing, and analyzing the complexity and root of contaminants in cleanroom facilities is expected to uplift the growth of the particle counters market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Modularity: Portable Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The portable sub-segment held the biggest market share in 2021. The rising demand for portable particle counters across various industries such as pharmaceutical, aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, and many others as they are easy to transport and handle, is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated timeframe.

Technology: Offline Particle Counters Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The offline particle counters sub-segment registered the dominant market share in 2021. The growing use of offline particle counters for successful spot sampling and understanding chemical quality is expected to foster the growth of the particle counters market sub-segment throughout the forecast period.

Application: Cleanroom Monitoring Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The cleanroom monitoring sub-segment garnered the maximum market share in 2021. Particle counters are widely used to maintain a sterile and contamination-free environment inside cleanrooms and monitored working areas which are expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated period.

Industry Vertical: Life Sciences & Medical Device Industry Sub-Segment to be Gainful

The life sciences & medical device industry sub-segment generated the highest market share in 2021. The growing demand for particle counters in the life sciences & medical device industry to avoid the possibility of finished product contamination is expected to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period.

North America Region to Have Wide Growth Opportunities

The North America region of the particle counters market garnered the biggest market share in 2021. The increasing research & development investments in the life sciences and medical devices field in this region are expected to thrive the regional growth of the market during the estimated period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Particle Counters Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has moderately impacted the global particle counters market. Initially, the spontaneous spread of the deadly coronavirus has inclined drug development and research activities during the pandemic which has increased the demand for particle counters in pharmaceutical businesses and clinical laboratories. However, the strict lockdown, social distancing, and supply chain disruptions over the crisis have declined the demand for particle counters from other industries such as automotive, food & beverage, aerospace, and many others. But the continuous drug development activities, medical device manufacturing, and pharma-biopharma manufacturing have maintained the demand for particle counters during the pandemic period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the particle counters market include

TSI

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions

Climet Instruments Company

RION Co. Ltd.

PAMAS

Met One Instrument

Particle Measuring Systems

Particle Plus

Beckman Coulter

Chemtrac

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to achieve a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in November 2022, Particle Measuring Systems, Inc., one of the global leaders in micro-contamination monitoring launched its new product namely, “MiniCapt® Pro”, a remote microbial air sampler that offers fully remote microbial monitoring with a built-in pump and advanced communication options. It is designed with the latest viable cleanroom monitoring technologies to customize cleanroom and isolator microbial monitoring.

Further, the report also presents other important aspects such as SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

More about Particle Counters Market:

