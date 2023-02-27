KUSTOM ENTERTAINMENT AND RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING HOST TRACE ADKINS AT THE FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG

/EIN News/ -- F-16 Flyover and Color Guard will also Add to Pre-race Festivities This Weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, a subsidiary of Digital Ally, Inc., and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) will combine their efforts this coming weekend to host MULTI-PLATINUM entertainer and TV/film actor Trace Adkins. Adkins will participate in a key role on the pre-race grid of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding this weekend, March 3-5.

Adkins will perform the national anthem as two F-16 Fighting Falcons from Homestead Air Reserve Base fly over the track, and the color guard from American Legion Post 273 Madeira Beach presents the flags.

Trace Adkins has sold over 11 million albums, charted 40 singles on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart, earned numerous awards and multiple Grammy Award nominations, plus garnered over two billion streams since his debut in 1996. He has also been a Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades, and is known for notable roles as an actor in film and television, including voice-overs for Firestone commercials. Recently, Adkins set out for his headline Somewhere in America tour which spans coast-to-coast throughout this year.

“It is always a distinct honor to perform our national anthem at any event, but it’s an extra thrill to kick off the start of the Firestone Grand Prix,” said Trace Adkins. “As a longtime auto racing fan, I look forward to attending the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.”

Trace Adkins will perform at Country Roots Festival in Kansas City, Kansas on May 13th. This is the first festival Kustom 440, a division of Kustom Entertainment, will produce and promote Trace Adkins and other musicians as part of Country Roots Festival.

“We are honored and excited to host such an accomplished performer not only at our Country Roots Festival but here at St. Pete.” said Stan Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment. “We look forward to introducing Trace to the RLL family and our No. 30 NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Jack Harvey.”

“I can’t wait to take the green flag for the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in my No. 30 Kustom Entertainment Indy car,” added Jack Harvey. “The race was already a must-see event and having Trace Adkins with us on race day and performing the national anthem will make it even more so. Kustom Entertainment has absolutely been killing it recently!”

About Kustom Entertainment

Kustom Entertainment, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) and is headquartered in Kansas City. Kustom Entertainment operates Kustom 440, a full-scale event and concert production company, and TicketSmarter, a primary and secondary ticketing platform for concerts, sports, theater, and many other events globally. Kustom Entertainment is a proud partner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar #30 and driver Jack Harvey.

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Zionsville, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2023, the team begins its 32nd year of competition and will attempt to add to its 29 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato -- their 33 poles, 109 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 - Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014 to 2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program. In 2022, BMW M Team RLL competed in the GTD PRO class in IMSA while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated GTP class in IMSA for 2023. In total, the team has earned 22 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 30 poles and 96 podium finishes prior to the start of the 2023 season. BMW M Team RLL highlights also include second-place finishes in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017 and being named the 2020 Michelin North American Endurance Champions.

