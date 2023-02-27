Sirona Biochem Receives Antiviral Testing Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona”) is pleased to announce it has received results from its research collaboration with the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (“ICGEB”) to advance Sirona’s antiviral library of compounds.

The ICGEB has successfully screened a library of 20 compounds produced at Sirona’s subsidiary TFChem as potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 using specialized assays developed at the centre. The work was performed at the ICGEB’s Laboratory of Molecular Virology located in Trieste, Italy under the direction of Dr Alessandro Marcello, an internationally recognized expert in Human Virology. Of the 20 compounds, 6 showed antiviral activity with one of particular interest. The selective index of the compounds, which relates to potency verse toxicity, is not sufficient to choose a lead compound. Based on these results and other research, the team at TFChem will expand the library to add 5 to 10 new compounds. Sirona’s collaboration agreement with the ICGEB will be extended to test these new molecules. Testing is scheduled to begin in the next 2 months.

“These results are promising, and the initial testing has provided a roadmap for the technology. Our next batch of compounds are currently being created and advances are made possible by the results we’ve received,” reports Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, Chief Scientific Officer. “In all of our projects (TFC-039, TFC-1067 and TFC-1394) the lead molecules were the result of modifications to earlier versions which is normal in the drug discovery process. We remain optimistic that we will generate a new anti-viral compound to fight SARS-CoV-2 and many other viruses. We strongly believe we are on the right track and will be continuing this project accordingly.”

The company is looking forward to updating shareholders as we advance our portfolio of projects. We continue to progress on all fronts.

About the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology

Established in 1983 as a special project of UNIDO, the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology - ICGEB is an independent intergovernmental organization with HQ in Trieste (Italy) and with additional laboratories in New Delhi (India) and Cape Town (South Africa). It counts almost 70 Member States. The ICGEB is a not for profit IGO – any revenues generated are re-invested in research and in the funding programs for capacity building in its Member States. The Vision of the ICGEB is to be the world’s leading intergovernmental Organization for research, training, and technology transfer in the field of Life Sciences and Biotechnology. Its Mission is to combine scientific research with capacity enhancement, thereby promoting sustainable global development (https://www.icgeb.org/).

The Molecular Virology Group in Trieste studies the detection and molecular mechanisms of different arboviruses and has been mainly involved in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic providing support to the ICGEB Member countries. Activities included in the formulation for protocols for SARS-CoV-2 molecular and serological diagnostics, online tutorials and reagents to be able to develop low-cost in-house assays. COVID-19 viruses circulating in several countries have been sequenced for the first time and made available to the scientific community. A pipeline for testing antivirals against SARS-CoV-2 has been set-up allowing the identification of novel drug candidates.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.



Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem’s forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem’s business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.