Read more about Gov. Kemp: Sam’s Club to Create 600 New Jobs at Douglas County Fulfillment Center

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Sam’s Club will create 600 new jobs and invest more than $142 million in a new fulfillment center in Douglas County.

“Georgia’s reliable infrastructure enables companies and consumers alike to reach markets across our state, nation, and world, bringing opportunities to hardworking Georgians in every corner of the state” said Governor Brian Kemp. "Sam's Club is a valued partner in that ever-growing field of opportunity, and we're excited to see the impact these new jobs will have on Douglas County.”

Sam’s Club is a national wholesale club and members-only retail chain. The company is a subsidiary of Walmart, which currently supports more than 66,000 jobs in Georgia.

“We’re excited to significantly enhance our supply chain capabilities in the State of Georgia and the surrounding Southeastern part of the country,” said Joseph Godsey, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Sam’s Club. “We are on a journey to transform the entire Sam’s Club supply chain through strategic expansion and cutting-edge automation. This location is a great step in that direction. This investment is critical to deliver to our members with speed and provide an overall great experience.”

Sam’s Club’s new fulfillment facility will be located at 1000 Douglas Hill Road in Lithia Springs. Interested individuals can learn more about working at Sam’s Club at careers.walmart.com/stores-clubs/sams-club-jobs.

“We are grateful to have had the pleasure to work with the Sam's Club family in establishing their presence in Douglas County,” said Chris Pumphrey, President of Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership. “Growing the tech industry in Douglas County is one of our strategic priorities and this facility is a result of this vision. We look forward to engaging further with the company and building a lasting relationship in Douglas County.”

“Douglas County is thrilled to welcome an industry titan, Sam’s Club, to our community,” said Dr. Romona Jackson-Jones, Chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “Their substantial capital investment, commitment to advancing technology and processes, and creation of 600 jobs is evidence of our community’s ability to attract world-class companies and signals Douglas County’s continued efforts to develop and support a positive business environment.”

Senior Project Manager Fernanda Kirchner represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Elevate Douglas, Georgia Quick Start, the Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Power.

“Sam’s Club is a familiar name for many families, and we are excited the company has chosen Douglas County to expand its supply chain capabilities,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s highway system and rail lines connect companies to logistics assets like the ports, which spreads the economic benefits of these assets far and wide. We are thankful for the economic development partners who support our state’s continued growth, and we look forward to Sam’s Club’s continued success in Georgia!”

Approximately 85 percent of the world’s top 3PL’s operate in Georgia, and 80 percent of the U.S. market is within a two-hour flight or two-day drive from the state. With access to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the busiest and most efficient airport in the world; the Port of Savannah, the single largest and fastest-growing container terminal in America; and a robust network of highways and rail lines, logistics and distribution remains an important industry for Georgia.

About Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings, and services to millions of members in 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.