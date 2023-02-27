The C5+1 diplomatic platform represents the U.S. government’s whole of government approach to Central Asia, jointly engaging all five Central Asian governments (Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).

The C5+1 enhances cooperation with, and among, Central Asian countries (the C5) to advance our shared goal: an independent, prosperous, and secure Central Asia that addresses common concerns in partnership with the United States.

The C5+1 is one means for the United States to support the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the C5.

Since its inception in 2015, the C5+1 platform has increased U.S.-Central Asia dialogue and cooperation through engagement at the Ministerial level, through experts’ meetings, and through thematic working groups.

The C5+1 working groups – economy, energy and environment, and security – plus ongoing regional programs, training sessions, and workshops advance progress toward shared objectives.

Since September 2021, the C5+1 has convened four ministerial meetings. Most recently, on February 28, C5+1 foreign ministers met in Astana, Kazakhstan. C5+1 officials gathered during ministerials chaired by Secretary Blinken on the margins of UNGA in September 2022 and September 2021 to discuss how we can collectively enhance the region’s economic resilience and security. Also in September 2021, the C5+1 convened for a climate ministerial with Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

In 2022, the C5+1 launched a Secretariat to facilitate the processes for identifying and advancing shared priorities, coordinating communications between participating governments, and planning high-level ministerials and other engagements.

C5+1 countries recognize that through regional solutions to global challenges, we make each of our countries and populations safer and more prosperous.