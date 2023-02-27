The clinics segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of Video Laryngoscope market during 2021 to 2031

Video Laryngoscope Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global video laryngoscope market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A video laryngoscope is a medical device that is used for intubation, or the placement of a breathing tube into the trachea. Unlike traditional laryngoscopes, which use a direct line of sight to visualize the airway, video laryngoscopes use a camera to provide a view of the airway during intubation.

The video laryngoscope consists of a handle and a blade, which is inserted into the patient's mouth to view the airway. The blade contains a camera that captures an image of the airway, which is displayed on a screen attached to the handle. This allows healthcare professionals to more easily and accurately place the breathing tube.

Video laryngoscopes come in a variety of sizes and shapes, and can be either reusable or disposable. They are typically used by anesthesiologists, emergency physicians, and critical care specialists, as well as other healthcare professionals who are trained in intubation techniques.

Overall, video laryngoscopes are considered a safe and effective tool for intubation, and have become increasingly popular in recent years due to advances in technology and the growing demand for minimally invasive medical devices.

The video laryngoscope market was valued at $123.91 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $204.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Some of the current trends in the Video Laryngoscope Market include:

Increasing adoption of video laryngoscopes: Video laryngoscopes are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to provide better visualization of the airway and improve first-attempt intubation success rates, especially in patients with difficult airways.

Technological advancements: Video laryngoscopes are undergoing continuous technological advancements, such as the development of high-definition cameras, wireless connectivity, and improved software algorithms. These advancements are expected to improve the accuracy, efficiency, and safety of intubation procedures.

Growing demand for portable and compact devices: With the rise of ambulatory and home healthcare, there is a growing demand for portable and compact video laryngoscopes that can be easily transported and used in remote locations.

Increasing focus on patient safety: There is a growing emphasis on patient safety in healthcare, and video laryngoscopes are playing a crucial role in reducing the risk of complications associated with intubation procedures, such as esophageal intubation and vocal cord damage.

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases: With the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma, the demand for video laryngoscopes is expected to increase in the coming years, as they are essential for managing the airway in critically ill patients.

The end users of the Video Laryngoscope Market are healthcare professionals who specialize in airway management and intubation, including anesthesiologists, emergency physicians, critical care specialists, and respiratory therapists. Video laryngoscopes are used to visualize the airway and facilitate the insertion of an endotracheal tube or other devices for ventilation or oxygenation during surgery, critical care, or emergency situations. Video laryngoscopes can also be used for training purposes and in medical education.

Depending on end user, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the video laryngoscope market size market in 2021, owing the majority of procedure using video laryngoscope are carried out in hospitals. The clinics segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of during the forecast period owing to its expanded use in cases of emergencies, especially in the ENT clinics.

Key findings of the study

• By type, the rigid segment was the highest contributor to the video laryngoscope industry in 2021.

• By usability, the reusable segment was the highest contributor to the video laryngoscope industry in 2021.

• Depending on end user, the hospitals segment was highest contributor in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

