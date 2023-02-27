NIX Named to IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 List
Software development company NIX has been honored as a Global Outsourcing 100 company by IAOP.
In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new—or more intensified—challenges and disruptions, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This recognition is a testament to the organization's commitment to providing clients with high-quality services and solutions that help them achieve their business objectives.
— Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP
The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services—not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing, and logistics.
IAOP creates its Global Outsourcing 100 list based on extensive scoring methodology, independent interviews with IAOP client members, and selection of the leading IT outsourcing companies on the market. Companies must perform exceptionally in four areas in order to be chosen for the listing: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility.
The NIX team has worked diligently to ensure providing customers with a comprehensive range of services: software product development, all manner of IT consulting, various types of digital transformation, and business automation services. NIX professionals deliver the best-fitting solutions for customers’ needs, no matter how complex or unique they may be.
“We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate, and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, NIX United on being included among the very best in the world,” said IAOP’s CEO, Debi Hamill.
“We are proud to be recognized as the leaders in the outsourcing industry by IAOP for four years in a row! This recognition emphasizes our commitment to providing world-class services and solutions for our customers. We strive to remain at the center of improved and perfected processes and allow customers to profit from mature technology. NIX continues to set a benchmark for others in the industry,” stated Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development at NIX.
About IAOP
IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Its members and affiliates worldwide dig deep at IAOP conferences, learn at IAOP chapter meetings, receive training and certification at IAOP courses and workshops, and connect through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands.
About NIX
NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
