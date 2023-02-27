Genius Group Launches California Business School and GeniusU Global Entrepreneur Program featuring NY Times Bestselling Authors

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, and its subsidiary University of Antelope Valley (UAV), announces the launch of the California Business School, a school within UAV to house its flagship MBA program. Students in this MBA program will also have special access to a Global Entrepreneur Program, featuring New York Times Bestselling Authors in leadership, marketing, technology and entrepreneurship.



Following Genius Group’s acquisition of the California-based UAV, the group enhanced the delivery of UAV’s accredited programs digitally and internationally via its proprietary Edtech Platform. The newly established California Business School will serve as UAV’s business school and continue to offer UAV’s business degrees at the Bachelor’s and Master’s levels.

Genius Group has teamed up with three New York Times Bestselling Authors with global followings across multiple disciplines to offer their entrepreneur coursework and content in an exclusive relationship to students and graduates of UAV’s California Business School. These include:

Peter Diamandis: Peter is the founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, the Founder and Curator of Abundance360, and the executive founder of Singularity University, a graduate-level Silicon Valley institution that counsels the world's leaders on exponentially growing technologies. He has a Master's degree from MIT and medical degree from Harvard University. He is a New York Times Bestselling author of three books: “Abundance, The Future Is Better Than You Think”, “BOLD, How to go Big, Create Wealth & Impact the World” and “The Future is Faster Than You Think.”

Salim Ismail: Salim is an Indo-Canadian serial entrepreneur, angel investor, author, speaker, and technology strategist. He was the Founding Executive Director of Singularity University and lead author of international best seller Exponential Organizations. In March 2017 he was named to the board of the XPRIZE Foundation. He is a serial entrepreneur having co-founded a number of tech companies (Confabb PubSub Concepts and Ångströ, acquired by Google in 2010) and led Brickhouse, Yahoo!’s internal incubator for new products. He is the lead author of the new Exponential Organizations 2.0, and the founder of OpenExO, where he serves as Chairman.

Roger James Hamilton: Roger is the founder and CEO of Genius Group, and a graduate of Cambridge University. He is a New York Times Bestselling author of “The Millionaire Masterplan” which features entrepreneur tools including the Entrepreneur Spectrum and Genius Test, which have become the basis for GeniusU, an Edtech platform teaching entrepreneurship and investing to over 4.3 million students globally. Roger’s personalized assessments and Entrepreneur Dynamics system forms the basis of Genius Group’s entrepreneur curriculum.

In addition to an MBA awarded by UAV’s California Business School, students that successfully complete the Global Entrepreneur Program will also obtain an Entrepreneur Certificate awarded by Genius University.

The Entrepreneur Certificate at Genius University is a one-year, post-graduate program where students will have the option to experience both live discussions and skills based training from guest speakers, an international week long opportunity to build their business plans and connection to local cohorts globally to build partnerships and gain localized mentorship. Genius University’s Entrepreneur Certificate Program stands out with its “Learn & Earn” model where students of all ages earn their credits over a one-year digital or in-person program.

Students may enroll for the Global Entrepreneur Program, or enroll specifically for GeniusU’s Entrepreneur Certificate or UAV’s MBA.

UAV, and its California Business School, are accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). In addition to the MBA coursework, the MBA at UAV’s California Business School features opportunities for students to attend optional guest lectures from global experts in entrepreneurship, leadership, and wealth accumulation.

The course is suitable for startup entrepreneurs, serial entrepreneurs and corporate leaders with an MBA seeking to build their entrepreneur skills and connections globally from world class thought leaders and university faculty, with exposure to entrepreneurs, companies and investors globally.

Graduate students can attend the MBA program at the UAV California School of Business on location at UAV campus in Lancaster, California, or online. The GeniusU Entrepreneur Certificate is a fully online program.

The relationship officially launches on March 6, 2023 and is already accepting enrolments at https://www.uav.edu/businessm .

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, stated “We are excited to be partnering with Peter Diamandis and Salim Ismail in our Entrepreneur Program. Peter is well known for working with top leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers through X Prize and his Abundance360 Summit, and Salim works with companies globally with his OpenExO certification and training programs. Both are pioneers in creating models for entrepreneurs, leaders and companies to scale through exponential times.”

“Partnering with Peter and Salim is part of Genius Group’s focus at bringing the very best educators and thought leaders within entrepreneurship to our students, and scaling their learning models to countries throughout our global student and partner community.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has a group user base of 4.3 million users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100. For more information, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-lookig statements described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on May 13, 2022. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors:

Flora Hewitt, Vice President of Investor Relations and Mergers and Acquisitions

Email: investor@geniusgroup.net

Media Contacts: Adia PR

Email: gns@adiapr.co.uk