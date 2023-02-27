International Women’s Day 2023: Lensmart extends its respect to women

Lensmart's Campaign for International Women's Day

Glasses brand Lensmart extends its respect to women and celebrate International Women’s Day.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracing back to the history of International Women’s Day, it is undoubtedly exciting and inspiring that women have done so much for their own rights and say. Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women’s Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements. It is these growing international women’s movements that women have the opportunity to enjoy more and more rights and participation in many arenas.

International Women’s Day carries all of the memories and retrospection of international women’s movements. The trailblazing efforts by women will never be forgotten. Like many other leading brands, glasses brand Lensmart also holds a campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day and to extend its respect to women. For this glasses brand, an idea is apparent from its products that every pair of glasses for women should highlight the beauty of diverse female consumers as well as match their different needs.

Considering everyone’s different eyesight and conditions, Lensmart offers various frames as well as lenses to diversify options for customers. Over 50% off in this campaign, these glasses are a perfect demonstration. From cat eye glasses to square glasses, from tortoiseshell glasses to diamond glasses, there is always a pair of glasses suitable for every individual.

At the same time, sports glasses are also available for women who like outdoor sports. Sports glasses can effectively protect one’s eyes from glare, which makes wearers can fully enjoy themselves without the worry about hurting their eyes.

International Women’s Day is not only meaningful for women but also for men because it always reminds us to remember how women strive for a better society and world. At this moment, respect is worth being extended.