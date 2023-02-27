Bahrain’s Oil & Environment Minister & OPEC Secretary General Address Kingdom’s Biggest Middle East Oil & Gas Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- The first Middle East Oil, Gas & Geosciences (MEOS GEO) under the patronage of His Royal Highness, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, heralded in a new industry era with over 15,000 professionals registered for the event, which concluded on February 21 at the state-of-the-art Exhibition World Bahrain.
With an exhibitor profile of 180 companies and over 800 technical presentations, MEOS GEO 2023 has become Bahrain’s biggest-ever oil & gas event resulting from the merger of the Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Middle East Geosciences Conference and Exhibition.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Bahrain’s Deputy Prime Minister, His Excellency Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.
The event, which will now run every two years, was being held under the patronage of Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and officially supported by Bahrain’s Ministry of Oil & Environment and the Kingdom’s energy investment arm Nogaholding.
Opening the event’s probing industry conference, which was triple the size of its predecessors, Mohammed Ebrahim, Exhibition Director at organiser Informa Markets, said the merged MEOS GEO signified a new era for the region’s oil, gas, and geosciences sectors.
“We live in times of rapid and remarkable change. And that calls for a novel approach and fresh kind of thinking. With the theme of ‘Today's Realities, Tomorrow's Energy,' MEOS & GEO 2023, fittingly, recognises the current fast-paced, rapidly evolving, industry landscape.”
Ebrahim added that the newly formatted conference acknowledged the demand for a more sustainable energy future.
The conference got off to a VVIP start with addresses by Bahrain’s Oil & Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs His Excellency Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina and His Excellency Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC, who examined ‘Supply, Demand, and Oil Price: How To Find Balance in a Volatile Market.’
His Excellency Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain for his patronage of the event, which embodies the government's keenness to support the economic, knowledge, and development system and to devote the principle of exchanging information and experiences and positive participation in building creative skills to develop the sector.
His Excellency Bin Daina stressed that the oil companies under the umbrella of the Oil and Gas Holding Company headed by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty's representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, and the chairman of the board of directors of the Oil and Gas Holding Company, always strive to work hard towards achieving the strategic goals aimed at achieving the national economy in the Kingdom, through the establishment of many development projects at all levels.
“Today, world countries are facing climate challenges that require serious cooperation to achieve environmental initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions, adopting carbon dioxide capture technology, and reusing and recycling it. In this regard, the Kingdom of Bahrain is keen to implement these initiatives through continuous follow-up with various regional and international bodies, and ensure implementation is delivered to agreed specifications and laws,” said Bin Daina.
Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco and a Japanese consortium of INPEX/JODCO, Nissan Chemical Corporation and OILMIND were the winners of the MEOS GEO 2023 Energy Awards, which focused on industrial applications, technology and project implementation to bridge the gap between concept and practice.
The Japanese consortium took the ‘Innovation and Technology’ honours for its new generation chemical water shut-off technology, while Saudi Aramco took two awards across the three categories. The energy giant’s Northern Area Production Engineering Department took the accolade for ‘Transformation and Organisation Performance’ for its POSH 4.0: Gate to Digital Transformation project, while Saudi Aramco Project Management were the winners of the ‘Sustainability’ award for the SPARK Dry Port Projects.
“These winning applications and technology recognise the advancements being made in the oil and gas sector, the new achievements which are now being attained and the innovation which is now permeating the entire sector,” commented Ebrahim.
Over the three days, the conference organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), also included a CEO plenary session exploring the conference theme, six panel sessions discussing matters of global importance including Sustainability, Investments, Supply Chain, Geopolitics, Integration, 4IR, and Talent 4.0, along with 120 technical sessions.
Pragati Malik
Pragati Malik
