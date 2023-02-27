Surgical Sutures Market Size 2023: A Comprehensive Analysis of Products, Applications and Regional Analysis

Surgical Sutures Market 2023

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases, surge in number of surgical procedures worldwide, and demand for minimally invasive surgeries drive the growth

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical sutures or stitches use surgical threads and suturing devices to hold the tissues together to repair wounds and surgical incisions. Sutures must be strong and flexible so that they can be knotted and tied easily. They should be water & fluid resistant and biocompatible to prevent the spread of infection and/or any adverse reaction on the body. The major factors that drive the growth of this market include rise in adoption of technologically advanced products, surge in ageing population & related increase in incidence of various chronic diseases, increase in awareness about healthcare, and rise in number of hospitals across the globe. However, pitfalls such as incompetent quality assurance, lack of proper sterilization, and dearth of skilled professionals & technicians are expected to hinder the surgical suture market growth during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research has just completed and published a study report with the title Surgical Sutures Market Size is Anticipated to Hit USD 6.11 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Increased in number of surgical procedures across the globe, rise in incidence of chronic diseases, and demand for minimally invasive surgeries have boosted the growth of the global surgical sutures market. However, presence of alternative wound care management products hampers the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements and potential in developing countries are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

• Since the pandemic, the surgical procedures have been either postponed or reduced as many patients delayed their surgeries with their doctor’s consultation. This significantly reduced the demand for surgical sutures.

• Several hospitals have postponed some surgeries to eliminate the possibility of cross-contamination and allocate resources to Covid-19 wards. Only essential surgeries were conducted.

• However, as the number of Covid-19 patients decreases, the demand for surgical sutures is estimated to get back on track.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬: -

• Johnson & Johnsons

• Smith & Nephew

• Conmed Corporation

• Boston Scientific

• Medtronic Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Demetech Corporation

• W.L. Gore & Associates

• Healthium MedTech

• Peters Surgical

• Surgical Specialties Corporation

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The global surgical sutures market is segmented into type, material, and application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into automated suturing devices and sutures. The automated suturing devices segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. However, the segment of the suture held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market.

By Product Type

• Automated Suturing Devices

• Sutures

By Material

• Monofilament

• Multifilament

By Application

• Cardiovascular Surgeries

• General Surgeries

• Gynecological Surgeries

• Orthopedic Surgeries

• Ophthalmic Surgeries

• Other Surgeries

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global surgical sutures market, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is attributed to increase in adoption of advanced absorbable & antibacterial coated sutures, rise in surgical procedures, and the development of the wound management sector in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of surgical procedures with rise in incidence of chronic diseases and demand for better healthcare services from huge patient base.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

