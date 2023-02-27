Crestline Adds Two Hotels to Growing Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) today announced the addition of two hotels to its managed portfolio—the 84 room Fairfield Inn & Suites Fairmont, West Virginia and the 105 room Hampton Inn & Suites Legacy Park-Frisco, Texas.

“The Fairfield Inn & Suites Fairmont, West Virginia is our first hotel in that state and extends our portfolio throughout 30 states, while the addition of the Hampton Inn & Suites Legacy Park-Frisco grows our portfolio to 11 hotels in Texas,” said James Carroll, Crestline’s President & CEO. “Crestline’s reputation for excellence continues to attract hospitality ownership as they partner with us based on our proven track record to deliver excellent guest service while providing exceptional returns on their investment,” added Carroll.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Fairmont is conveniently located just off Interstate 79 near Fairmont State University, Prickett's Fort State Park, and Valley Falls State Park. Hotel amenities include spacious rooms and suites appointed with luxury bedding, flat-panel TVs, microwaves, mini-refrigerators, work desks, and free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast buffet, a fitness center with cardio equipment, and an indoor pool. There is a 294-square foot boardroom which can accommodate up to 10 guests. The hotel is located at 27 Southland Drive, Fairmont, West Virginia. For more information visit www.marriott.com or call 304-367-9150.

The Hampton Inn & Suites Legacy Park-Frisco is between Highway 380 and 75, and less than 25 miles from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Dallas Love Field (DAL). The hotel is only a mile from Stonebriar Centre, Riders Field, and The Star. Also nearby is the Dallas Cowboys headquarters, Toyota Stadium, and the offices for Ericsson and Frito-Lay. The hotel offers a free hot breakfast, a fitness facility, a business center, an outdoor swimming pool and complimentary Wi-Fi. Guest rooms and suites feature the clean and fresh Hampton bed®, a large screen HDTV, a microwave, refrigerator, and coffee maker. The hotel is located at 3199 Parkwood Boulevard, Frisco, TX. For more information visit www.hilton.com or 972-712-8400.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 125 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with 18,000 rooms in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

