SCM Frigo Receives Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere
The ATMO Approved label is a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components.
In 2005 SCM Frigo started to develop systems with natural refrigerants because we understood the importance of being a pioneer in this technology focusing on sustainability.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian CO2 (R744) system manufacturer SCM Frigo has received the Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions, and publisher of R744.com.
— said Nicola Pignatelli, Managing Director, SCM Frigo
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the “ATMO Approved” label last June as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Other companies that have been awarded the label include TEKO, M&M Carnot, Secon, Mayekawa Europe, Efficient Energy, Güntner, Temprite, Zudek and Novum. Güntner, Secon, M&M Carnot and Zudek have also recently renewed their labels.
"In 2005 SCM Frigo started to develop systems with natural refrigerants because we understood the importance of being a pioneer in this technology focusing on sustainability,” said Nicola Pignatelli, Managing Director, SCM Frigo. “We have always supported R744.com’s initiatives in all directions, recognizing their competence and their commitment in the natural refrigerants arena with the only scope to favor an ecological transition in our sector, using proper KPI.”
“So now it was obvious that SCM FRIGO decided to be ATMO approved,” continued Pignatelli,” because it’s time to qualify and make evident the right level of skill and competence of the companies who design and build refrigerant systems using green technology.”
The ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using hydrocarbons, CO2 (R744) and ammonia (R717). In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, and company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.
“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
Range of CO2 systems
Based in Sant’Angelo di Piove Di Sacco, Italy, SCM Frigo was established in 1979 and since 2011 has been part of Swedish HVAC&R wholesaler Beijer Ref. Since 2004, the company has worked to develop technologies that use natural gases as refrigerants, with a focus on the production of CO2 refrigeration systems.
SCM Frigo designs and manufactures a range of CO2 systems for sale worldwide, including commercial and industrial racks, condensing units, chillers, subcritical packs and cascade systems. The company employs more than 100 permanent staff members in a 7.500m2 (80,729ft2) area.
In 2021, SCM Frigo began operations at a new 13,000m2 (139,931ft2) eco-friendly headquarters/manufacturing facility in Sant’Angelo di Piove di Sacco, filling the growing demand for transcritical CO2 systems in Europe. Also in 2021, Chateraise, a Japanese French pastry chain, installed the first transcritical CO2 system made by SCM Frigo in Japan.
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
One customer, Brian Toulson, Senior Engineer for City Holdings Australia, a facilities-management company, commented, “We have purchased a quantity of transcritical [CO2] packs from SCM Frigo and they have worked closely with us on our design requirements, costing and delivery expectations. They are transparent and provide timely detailed information on deliveries, always ensuring they meet our requirements. The energy profiles across the SCM fleet have been in line with expectations or have exceeded our benchmark and expectations.”
Added Toulson, “The customer [and] our service, engineering and procurement teams all provide positive feedback on their interactions with SCM Frigo, and their product is highly regarded.”
Companies can apply for the label on the label’s webpage.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
- published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
- hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
- written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry; and
- sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
About ATMOsphere
For the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.
About SCM Frigo
Marc Chasserot
ATMOsphere
marc.chasserot@shecco.com
