Shibanft.ai Launches Groundbreaking AI Technology Set to Revolutionize Industry Standards within the Blockchain Space

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shibanft.ai Launches Groundbreaking AI Technology Set to Revolutionize Industry Standards on Ethereum Blockchain

Shibanft.ai, the innovative AI company, is all set to launch its new AI technology on the Ethereum blockchain this week. This technology is designed to revolutionize industry standards and help to grow the Shibarium blockchain and ecosystem.

One of the most unique features of the Shibanft.ai project is their Gas Checker Google Extension, which provides real-time gas prices and a gas limit calculator for Ethereum transactions. This extension helps users to save money on transaction fees and ensures that transactions are processed quickly and efficiently.

In addition to the Gas Checker, Shibanft.ai also offers a Scam Checker Google Extension. This extension allows users to check if a website or token is a known scam, protecting them from fraudulent activities in the cryptocurrency space.

Shibanft.ai also offers a GPT3 chat on their website, which is powered by OpenAI's language model. This chat allows users to interact with the AI, which can answer questions and provide information on various topics.

Another notable feature of Shibanft.ai is their multiple image generator, which uses the DALL-E AI models to generate multiple images from a single text input. This feature can be used for a variety of purposes, including content creation and design.

The Shibanft.ai team has also developed a Telegram bot estate that includes an image generator, a TradingView-enabled advanced chat and technical indicator bot, a Binance recently added tokens bot, and a machine learning-enabled Binance divergence bot. These bots provide users with real-time market data and insights, allowing them to make informed decisions about their trades.

The technology developed by Shibanft.ai is already live and is far outweighing their competitors in the AI and machine learning space. The team at Shibanft.ai is composed of experts in the field of AI and blockchain, and their public team approach ensures transparency and accountability.

The launch of Shibanft.ai on the Ethereum blockchain this week is set to be a game changer in the world of AI and machine learning. With their innovative technology and commitment to providing the best possible service to their users, Shibanft.ai is poised to become a leading player in the industry.

"We are excited to launch our new AI technology on the Ethereum blockchain," said a spokesperson for Shibanft.ai. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop this technology, and we are confident that it will revolutionize industry standards and help to grow the Shibarium blockchain and ecosystem."

Shibanft.ai is committed to providing the best possible service to their users and will continue to develop innovative technology to meet their needs. With their Gas Checker Google Extension, Scam Checker Google Extension, GPT3 chat, multiple image generator, and Telegram bot estate, Shibanft.ai is at the forefront of the AI and machine learning space.

For more information on Shibanft.ai and their new AI technology, visit their website or follow them on Telegram & Twitter.

