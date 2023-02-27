Sickle Cell Disease Market Research Report 2022-2032: Size, Share, Top Key Players and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sickle Cell Disease Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the sickle cell disease market.
Sickle cell disease (SCD) represents a form of inherited blood disorder that causes the red blood cells to become hard and sticky and appear like a C-shaped farm tool, also called a sickle. It is inherited when an individual receives two genes - one from both parents that code for abnormal hemoglobin. Sickle cell disease leads to various complications, such as anemia, acute chest syndrome, vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), etc. In line with this, some of the common symptoms can include episodes of pain, swelling of hands and feet, delayed growth or puberty, frequent infections, vision problems, etc.
Time Period of the Study:
• Base Year: 2021
• Historical Period: 2017-2021
• Market Forecast: 2022-2032
Sickle Cell Disease Market Growth Factors:
The rising consumer awareness towards the several available healthcare services for treating this blood disorder is primarily driving the sickle cell disease market. Additionally, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies across countries for fast-track approval of late-stage drugs that offer a strong efficacy and safety profile is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, they are also extensively investing in R&D activities to encourage researchers and pharmaceutical companies to develop novel treatments, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating popularity of gene therapies that provide patients with a cure to avoid a painful and risky procedures is propelling the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for other effective treatment methods, such as medications and blood transfusions, to minimize specific symptoms and prolong the life of patients is stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of bone marrow transplants for treating SCD is anticipated to fuel the sickle cell disease market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Sickle Cell Disease - In-Market and Pipeline Drugs:
• In-Market Sickle Cell Disease Drugs
o Drug Overview
o Mechanism of Action
o Regulatory Status
o Clinical Trial Results
o Drug Uptake and Market Performance
• Late-Stage Pipeline Sickle Cell Disease Drugs
o Drug Overview
o Mechanism of Action
o Regulatory Status
o Clinical Trial Results
o Regulatory Status
Countries Covered:
• United States
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Spain
• Japan
Epidemiology Insights:
• What is the size of the Sickle Cell Disease patient pool (2017-2021) across the seven major markets?
• What would be the forecasted patient pool (2022-2032) of Sickle Cell Disease across the seven major markets?
• What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of Sickle Cell Disease?
• What will be the growth rate of Sickle Cell Disease patients across the seven major markets?
Elena Anderson
