Blood Collection in the Developing World: Addressing Challenges and Opportunities for Market Growth 2023

blood collection market Size 2023

Rise in the incidence of trauma & accidents, increase in number of surgical procedures performed, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, drive the market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blood Collection, also known as phlebotomy, is the process of obtaining a blood sample from a patient for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes. This involves puncturing a vein, typically in the arm, with a sterile needle and collecting a small amount of blood in a sterile tube or container.

Allied Market Research has just completed and published a study report with the title Blood Collection Market Size was Valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is Anticipated to Hit USD 7.9 billion by 2031 Growing CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in the incidence of trauma & accidents, increase in number of surgical procedures performed, growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as blood cancer, and surge in government expenditure on healthcare drive the global blood collection market. On the other hand, certain risks related to blood transfusion procedure such as blood-borne infections, fever, acute immune hemolytic reaction, and allergic reactions impede the market growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in the emerging economies have been beneficial for the industry.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4360

Covid-19 scenario-

• Rise in government support for exploring the possibilities of allowing laboratories to amplify blood testing processes had a positive impact on the global blood collection market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

• This drift has retained even after the pandemic is gone.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬: -

• Medtronic, Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Abbott Laboratories Inc.

• Nipro Medical Corporation

• Qiagen NV

• F.L. Medical SRL

• Terumo Corporation

• greiner holding ag

• Haemonetics Corporation

• Sarstedt AG

The report analyzes these key players in the global blood collection market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

By Product

• Needles and Syringes

• Blood Collection Tubes

• Blood Lancets

• Blood Bags

• Others

By Application

• Diagnostics

• Treatment

By End User

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

• Blood Banks

• Others

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global blood collection market revenue. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is owing to the high prevalence rate of chronic diseases, increase in the number of market players, and surge in the testing facilities in the region.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4360

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:-

• By product, the needles and syringes segment accounted for major share of the blood collection market in 2021.

• By application, the diagnostics segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By end user, the others segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By region, Asia-Pacific occupied a major share of the blood collection market in 2021.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

