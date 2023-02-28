Proteomics Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis till 2031 | CAGR of 15.2%

Proteomics Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proteomics Market Size was valued at $23,654.34 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $98,051.83 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031. Proteomics studies the interactions, functions, compositions, and structures of proteins and their cellular activities. Proteomics provides a better understanding of the structure and function of the organism than genomics. It has the capacity to explain questions that were unsolved by genomics, as proteins are the functional unit of cells. It is estimated that there are almost one million human proteins, many of which contain some modifications such as post-translational modifications (PTMs). However, it is also estimated that the human genome codes for about 26000-31000 proteins for an average of three proteins, one gene can code for several protein products, whereas some genes code only for RNA. Even with improved genome analysis, computation alone is simply not enough to generate an accurate gene number.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Key players operating in the global Proteomics Industry include Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, General Electric (GE), and Waters Corporation. The other players included in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Caprion Biosciences, and others.

There are a variety of proteomics techniques including one-dimensional (1D) and two-dimensional (2D) gel electrophoresis (2-DE). Advancements in technologies such as mass spectrometry and chromatography and the development of computer algorithms for database searching facilitate proteomics research. The analysis of target proteins for disease diagnosis is the largest application of proteomics.

The key Proteomics Market Trends include an increase in the popularity of personalized medicines, the surge in R&D expenditure, and technological advancements associated with proteomics components. Moreover, increasing focus on usage of proteomics in drug designing, biomarker discoveries, and clinical diagnostics for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases propel the growth of the market.

For instance, in June 2022, Bruker Corporation announced the further evolution of the revolutionary 4D Multiomics timsTOF platform with the launch of the new timsTOF HT system. The timsTOF HT includes a novel 4th-generation TIMS (trapped ion mobility separation) XR cell and 14bit digitizer for even greater dynamic range, enhanced peptide coverage, and more accurate quantitation, particularly in unbiased 4D plasma and tissue proteomics and epiproteomics. However, high costs associated with proteomics components and a shortage of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. Conversely lucrative opportunities associated with biomarker identification and developments in mass spectrometry-based proteomics are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The protein microarray segment generated the highest Proteomics Market Share in 2021, owing to high usage of this technology to track protein interactions in lesser time as compared to other technologies. Moreover, this method is labor-intensive and cost-effective. With the help of a protein array, comprehensive information about the DNA/RNA binding proteins can be made available. By reagents segment, immunoassays generated the highest revenue in 2021 in the proteomics market, as they are extensively utilized in primary screening in drug discovery and microarray technologies. On the basis of application, the drug discovery segment accounted for the majority share in 2021, owing to an increase in awareness about personalized medicines in both emerging and developed markets.

North America held the largest share of nearly 40.0% of the total market in 2021, due to an increase in the popularity and adoption of personalized medicines, increasing investment in the development of structure-based drug design, growing research in the field of omics, and favorable government funding & initiatives to develop novel therapeutics. Moreover, the availability of a large number of key players and the surge in R&D activities in this region are the factors supporting the Proteomics Market Growth.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a rise in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases and the increase in the interest of researchers to utilize proteomics in disease diagnosis & treatment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

The reagents segment generated the highest revenue in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Drug discovery segment dominated the global proteomics applications market accounting for nearly 15.8% of the market share in 2021.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

In 2021, the U.S. was the leading country, occupying the largest market share.

