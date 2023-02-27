Morocco, Jordan Examine Cooperation Prospects in Employment, Vocational Training Fields

During these talks, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation to benefit from the experiences of both countries in these areas.

The Jordanian minister welcomed, during this meeting, the support of Morocco to Jordan, which lies in the granting of a subsidy for the creation and equipment of a specialized vocational training center in the capital Amman.

Sekkouri represented, Thursday, Morocco at the meeting of partners supporting the implementation of the Palestinian National Employment Strategy 2021-2025, which was organized by the State of Palestine with the support and patronage of the Arab and International Labor Organizations and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

On the sidelines of this meeting, the Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills and the Palestinian Minister of Labor, Nasri Abu Jaish, signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation between the two ministries in the field of employment, vocational training, inspection, labor protection, occupational safety and health.

