(Video) Protests raise new levels of tensions for Iran’s regime

Local activists In Khash said all plans went ahead as scheduled and the people of this city were not succumbing to the regime’s crackdown measures.

Maryam Rajavi: “Criminal IRGC surrounds Makki Mosque on Khamenei’s orders, fearing protests by Zahedan brave people. I urge Zahedan youths to rise in solidarity with Makki Mosque worshipers,”” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iran’s regime is experiencing a new level of tension as people in various parts of the country are adamant about continuing the nationwide protests against the entirety of the mullahs’ dictatorship. Despite the regime’s heavy crackdown measures, people in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan & Baluchestan Province stood their ground and continued with their Friday prayers and follow-up weekly protests.People throughout the country are specifically holding the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the oppressive Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security units that are on the ground suppressing the peaceful demonstrators.Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) . The names of 647 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.A number of workers at the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company located in southwest Iran are on strike today protesting company policies that are leaving them deprived of their rights.The workers are demanding their most basic rights, including payment of overdue salaries, competent management, the return of their fired coworkers to the factory, and other matters.The workers of Haft Tappeh have been holding protests for their rights for several years. Regime authorities have been constantly promised to solve their problems, only to refrain from holding those promises.Students of Khajeh Nasir Toosi University in Tehran, the capital of Iran, held a gathering on Saturday and placed their trays on the ground to protest the campus’ low-quality food.In various cities across the country, employees of the Deeds and Properties Registration Organization of Iran held gatherings on Saturday protesting and seeking answers to their demands.The city of Javanrud has witnessed many waves of protests during the past several months, high school students began chanting anti-regime slogans on Saturday, including:“Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the IRGC!”In Isfahan, workers of the city’s famous steel mill were on strike on Saturday demanding answers to their dilemmas, especially considering their low paychecks while the country’s economy is in shambles.On Friday night, locals in Tehran’s Narmak district and the city of Mashhad began chanting anti-regime slogans, including:“Death to the dictator!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.“Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the child-killing regime!” “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!”Protesters in Zahedan took to the streets following Friday’s weekly prayers and were seen chanting anti-regime slogans. Authorities were imposing heavy crackdown measures and disrupting internet connections.Protesters in the streets responded by chanting different slogans, including:“Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the dictator!” “Death to the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!” “No to monarchy! No to [mullahs’ regime]! Democracy!” “Basij and IRGC, you are our ISIS!” “I will kill those who killed my brother!” “We swear on the blood of the fallen that we will stand to the very end!”Regime authorities dispatching numerous security units to the streets failed to prevent thousands of protesters from taking to the streets in anti-regime rallies.Members of the Baloch community in the city of Galikesh in northeast Iran were also continuing to protest on Friday against the regime’s oppression and apprehension of their local religious leaders, while also voicing their grievances over the country’s plummeting economy.Regime security forces were deployed in large numbers on Friday in Iranshahr, another city in Sistan & Baluchestan Province, and prevented people from gathering at the Nour Mosque for their weekly prayers.The internet monitoring organization, NetBlocks, said there was a “significant disruption to internet connectivity” in Zahedan amid today’s tensions.Regime authorities were attempting to disrupt the Friday prayers in Zahedan and the follow-up weekly protests. Security forces were seen attacking and apprehending locals near the city’s Grand Makki Mosque, deploying security units with heavy equipment on hilltops overlooking the city, disrupting internet connections, and attempting to enter the mosque to take control over the facility and its surrounding areas. Reports indicate the mosque security personnel have been able to prevent the IRGC units’ measures near the mosque.In Khash, another city of Sistan & Baluchestan Province, regime authorities were ordering security forces to patrol the streets to install a general climate of fear and prevent people from attending the weekly Friday prayers and anti-regime protests in this restive city.Local activists In Khash said all plans went ahead as scheduled and the people of this city were not succumbing to the regime’s crackdown measures.Iranian opposition coalition The foreign affairs of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi condemned the regime’s crackdown against Zahedan and other cities of Sistan & Baluchestan while calling on local compatriots to rise in solidarity with Zahedan’s brave people.“Criminal IRGC surrounds Makki Mosque on Khamenei’s orders, fearing protests by Zahedan’s brave people. They arrested many and mosque security. I urge Zahedan and nearby cities’ youths to rise in solidarity with Makki Mosque worshipers,” the NCRI President-elect explained.On February 22, authorities at Zahedan’s Police Station no. 12 abducted Dr.Ebrahim Rigi and beat him to death . Rigi, 24, was one of the many civilians who had been arrested in Zahedan during the nationwide protests, He had been recently released on bail. The police claimed that they found him dead in his car.But the coroner’s office has confirmed that Rigi was killed as a result of being beaten after being taken to the police station. According to Baluch activists, the police arrested Dr. Ebrahim Rigi shortly after his release because he had resumed his political activities.The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

