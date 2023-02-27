CNDP Pres. Calls for Creating International Network to Regulate Ethical Use of Technology

MOROCCO, February 27 - President of the CNDP (Commission nationale de contrôle de protection des données à caractère personnel), Omar Seghrouchni, called, Saturday in Tangier, for the creation of an international network to promote the ethical use of technology.

Speaking at a press briefing on the sidelines of the CNDP's hearing of international cybersecurity experts on the allegations made in the Pegasus case, Seghrouchni explained that "if a report that is not technically relevant is used to accuse states and governments, or even individuals, it is clear that we are faced with a non-ethical use of technology".

In this context, he stressed, "an international regulatory network that would promote the ethical use of technology is a way to humbly contribute to the establishment of a shared frame of reference that will allow us to converge on a methodology”.

Seghrouchni stressed, in this regard, that the CNDP is engaged in a "permanent benchmarking to recover all that can be useful”.

"We seek to create a multidisciplinary space in the field of scientific analysis with an international character," he said, noting that such a space would be conducive for contradictory and constructive exchanges.

This week, the CNDP began a process of hearing from all technical experts, both national and international, who are willing to present and share their analysis and conclusions regarding the unproven technical allegations of Citizen Lab, Amnesty International and Forbidden Stories

On Saturday, North American cybersecurity lawyers Tor Ekeland and Michael Hassard highlighted the legal inadmissibility of the "pseudo evidence" contained in the reports by Citizen Lab, Amnesty International and Forbidden Stories regarding the alleged use of Pegasus software by certain countries.

In this regard, both lawyers stressed the importance of establishing ethical standards when it comes to methodologies in such cases.

MAP: 26 February 2023