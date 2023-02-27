Lower House Participates in Central American Parliament February Session

MOROCCO, February 27 - The House of Representatives took part in the February Session of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN), held from 20 to 24 February in the Republic of Guatemala.

The Lower House was represented at this session by MP Hayat Laaraych, in her capacity as member of the National Section of the House of Representatives to PARLACEN.

Laarych held, on this occasion, a meeting with the Speaker of this regional parliamentary organization, Amado Cerrud Acevedo, in the presence of Iliana Guadalupe Galles Domínguez, First Vice-Speaker and Carlos René Hernández Castillo, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations and Migration of the Central American Parliament, the House of Representatives said in a statement.

During this meeting, Laaraych stressed that her participation in this Session "reflects the Kingdom's ongoing commitment to South-South cooperation, to which HM King Mohammed VI has always paid special attention."

She also reviewed the progress made by Morocco in the areas of sustainable development and energy transition.

For his part, the Speaker of the Central American Parliament commended Morocco's leading role as a gateway to Africa, expressing his willingness to take advantage of the Moroccan experience in managing immigration in the region and strengthen parliamentary coordination with the Kingdom as a link with African countries through joint cooperation in the framework of the Afro-Latin American Parliamentary Forum "AFROLAC", according to the same source.

During this session, Laaraych was sworn in before the Central American Parliament as an observer member of the National Section to this regional parliamentary organization, it added.

This Session was marked by the adoption of a series of draft resolutions prepared by members of the standing committees on several topics related to the family, health, culture, languages, human mobility and renewable energy within the Central American Regional Integration System (SICA).

The Moroccan Parliament, with its two Houses, joined the Central American Parliament as an observer member on June 16, 2015. This Parliament, which falls under the SICA, includes six countries, namely: Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

MAP:24 February 2023