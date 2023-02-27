Treat Your Senses to a Lavish Easter Getaway at Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa

As the Easter Holidays approach, it’s time to start planning for the festive season. If you’re looking for a unique and unforgettable experience to share with your friends, family, or loved ones, look no further than Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa. This tropical paradise offers a wide range of activities to make your Easter celebrations special and unforgettable.

One of the best ways to celebrate Easter is by enjoying a special dinner with your loved ones. Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa offers four concept restaurants where you can experience different types of cuisine, as well as an exclusive Wine dinner experience at the Beach Grill Restaurant. These dining options are perfect for indulging in delicious food and drinks while enjoying the beautiful scenery of the Maldives.

For families with children, the Dolphin Kids Club is a must-visit destination during the Easter holidays. The Kids Club offers a variety of fun and dynamic activities that are perfect for children of all ages. These include arts and crafts, Easter egg painting, cream pie face challenges, and Easter cooking classes with the resort’s Executive Chef Aldo. The resort also offers a traditional Easter Bunny Hunt on land and underwater, as well as an Easter Pool Party at the Dolphin Kids Club.

If you’re looking for some relaxation and pampering during the Easter holidays, Emerald Spa is the perfect place to unwind. The spa offers Easter promotions, including complimentary Easter Yoga sessions, 20% off private sessions, and special packages for mother-daughter or father-son massages. The resort also offers discounts on ELEMIS Advanced Skin Care products and an extra 30-minute treatment of your choice when booking the 90-minute Emerald’s Signature Massage. The resort will host an Easter Pool Party with a range of activities such as volleyball and wine-tasting.

The resort offers an unbeatable Easter holiday experience with a wide range of activities and amenities to suit all tastes and preferences. So, whether you’re looking for adventure, relaxation, or simply a memorable time with your loved ones, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa is the perfect destination for your Easter celebrations.