Cultured Meat Market Analysis by Source, Application, End User and Revenue Forecast 2022-2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Cultured Meat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2027-2027” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global cultured meat market reached a value of US$ 161.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 372.04 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.30% during 2022-2027.
Market Trends:
Cultured meat, or cultivated meat, is a type of meat that is produced in a laboratory setting from a small number of animal cells. This meat production method does not involve animal slaughter and eliminates the need for animal farming and raising for food. This also helps prevent contaminants, such as E. coli bacteria, from entering the human body, which may be present in traditional meat processing facilities. Its production requires less land, water usage, and pollution generation than traditional meat production, which releases methane, carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and other greenhouse gases into the environment. As a result, cultured meat is gaining immense traction across the globe.
Market Outlook:
The global cultured meat market is primarily driven by rising awareness among consumers about the benefits of cultured meat, including lower environmental impact, eliminating the need to raise animals, and reducing public health risks. Moreover, the surging adoption of healthier diets and rising demand for cultured meat among individuals who are allergic to traditional animal-based proteins are positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing concerns regarding animal welfare and the illegal use of animals for various purposes, such as entertainment, food, medicine, and scientific advancement, represent another major growth-inducing factor.
Furthermore, several key players are investing in research and development (R&D) to develop 3D-printed cultured meat that can recreate the texture, taste, and nutritional properties of animal-based meat products, thereby contributing to market growth. Other factors, including rising meat consumption and imports, increased demand for quick-service restaurants, and advancements in online food delivery services, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cultured-meat-market/requestsample
Cultured Meat Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the cultured meat market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Players Covered:
• Aleph Farms
• BlueNalu Inc.
• Cubiq Foods S.L.
• Finless Foods Inc.
• Future Meat Technologies
• IntegriCulture Inc.
• Meatable
• Mission Barns
• Mosa Meat
• New Age Meats
• Shiok Meats
• Upside Foods.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the cultured meat market on the basis of source, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Source:
• Poultry
• Beef
• Seafood
• Pork
• Duck
Breakup by Application:
• Nuggets
• Burgers
• Meatballs
• Sausages
• Hot Dogs
Breakup by End User:
• Household
• Food Services
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5802&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Chemical & Materials Industry Related Reports:
Condiments Market Report
Probiotic Ingredients Market Report
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Market Trends:
Cultured meat, or cultivated meat, is a type of meat that is produced in a laboratory setting from a small number of animal cells. This meat production method does not involve animal slaughter and eliminates the need for animal farming and raising for food. This also helps prevent contaminants, such as E. coli bacteria, from entering the human body, which may be present in traditional meat processing facilities. Its production requires less land, water usage, and pollution generation than traditional meat production, which releases methane, carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and other greenhouse gases into the environment. As a result, cultured meat is gaining immense traction across the globe.
Market Outlook:
The global cultured meat market is primarily driven by rising awareness among consumers about the benefits of cultured meat, including lower environmental impact, eliminating the need to raise animals, and reducing public health risks. Moreover, the surging adoption of healthier diets and rising demand for cultured meat among individuals who are allergic to traditional animal-based proteins are positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing concerns regarding animal welfare and the illegal use of animals for various purposes, such as entertainment, food, medicine, and scientific advancement, represent another major growth-inducing factor.
Furthermore, several key players are investing in research and development (R&D) to develop 3D-printed cultured meat that can recreate the texture, taste, and nutritional properties of animal-based meat products, thereby contributing to market growth. Other factors, including rising meat consumption and imports, increased demand for quick-service restaurants, and advancements in online food delivery services, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cultured-meat-market/requestsample
Cultured Meat Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the cultured meat market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Players Covered:
• Aleph Farms
• BlueNalu Inc.
• Cubiq Foods S.L.
• Finless Foods Inc.
• Future Meat Technologies
• IntegriCulture Inc.
• Meatable
• Mission Barns
• Mosa Meat
• New Age Meats
• Shiok Meats
• Upside Foods.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the cultured meat market on the basis of source, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Source:
• Poultry
• Beef
• Seafood
• Pork
• Duck
Breakup by Application:
• Nuggets
• Burgers
• Meatballs
• Sausages
• Hot Dogs
Breakup by End User:
• Household
• Food Services
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5802&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Chemical & Materials Industry Related Reports:
Condiments Market Report
Probiotic Ingredients Market Report
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here