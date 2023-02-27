A Digitally Native Footwear Brand Finds Rapid Fulfilment
EINPresswire.com/ -- AWL India has recently helped a digitally native footwear brand find rapid fulfilment to meet the demands of its customers. The brand, which operates primarily through online channels, was struggling to keep up with the pace of customer orders and needed a reliable logistics partner to help them scale their operations. With the expertise and resources of AWL India, the brand was able to increase their order fulfilment by 35% and hence, improve their overall customer satisfaction experience 5X more than it was before. AWL India provided the brand with a customised solution that leveraged advanced technology and streamlined processes to manage orders, inventory, and shipping.
One of the key challenges facing the footwear brand was managing its inventory across multiple channels, including their website, social media platforms, and online marketplaces. AWL India was able to integrate these channels into a single platform, providing the brand with real-time visibility into their inventory levels and order status. AWL India also implemented advanced fulfilment technology, including automated picking and packing systems, to increase efficiency and reduce errors. The brand witnessed a 50% increase in their Inventory capacity resulting in more business from the e-commerce sector. This helped the brand to fulfil orders more quickly and accurately, improving the overall customer experience and reducing the likelihood of returns or cancellations.
In addition, AWL India provided the brand with end-to-end shipping solutions, including last-mile delivery and returns management. This allowed the brand to focus on their core business while leaving the logistics and fulfilment to AWL India. The results were clear: the brand reflected a 15% increase in their logistics operations which resulted in rapid fulfilment and thus, improved their overall customer experience, leading to increased customer loyalty and repeat business. With AWL India as their logistics partner, the brand was able to scale their operations and meet the demands of their growing customer base.
"We are thrilled to have partnered with AWL India to improve our fulfilment capabilities," said the CEO of the footwear brand. "Their expertise and resources have allowed us to scale our operations and provide our customers with a seamless, reliable, and fast delivery experience." For AWL India, this is just one example of how their customised logistics solutions can help digitally native brands achieve rapid fulfilment and growth. With their advanced technology, streamlined processes, and end-to-end shipping solutions, AWL India is well-positioned to help businesses of all sizes succeed in the fast-paced world of e-commerce.
Rituraj Pankaj
