Increasing Prevalence of Urological Disorders Boosts Demand for Ureteroscopy Devices

Ureteroscopy Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ureteroscopy market refers to the market for medical devices and instruments used for the diagnosis and treatment of urological disorders, specifically those involving the ureter and the kidney. Ureteroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that uses a small scope to examine and treat the urinary tract.

The market for ureteroscopy devices and instruments is growing due to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders, such as kidney stones and urinary tract infections. Additionally, technological advancements in ureteroscopy devices, such as the development of miniature endoscopes and digital imaging technology, are expected to drive market growth.

The market is also influenced by factors such as healthcare infrastructure, government regulations, and reimbursement policies. North America and Europe are currently the largest markets for ureteroscopy devices and instruments, but the market is expected to grow rapidly in Asia-Pacific due to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders in the region.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ureteroscopy market was estimated at $ 807.34 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1,379.82 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

Decrease in the elective surgeries, including ureteroscopy, were temporarily postponed or cancelled to conserve resources and protect patients and healthcare workers from the virus had a negative impact on the global ureteroscopy market.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.

The global ureteroscopy market is analyzed across product, application, end-user, and region. The study utilizes tabular and graphical representation to provide a thorough study of the segments and their sub-segments. The segmentation can assist investors and market key players build strategies based on the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified in the report.

By product, the flexible ureteroscope segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global ureteroscopy market revenue, and also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

By application, the urolithiasis segment contributed to nearly half of the global ureteroscopy market share in 2021, and is projected to register a highest CAGR by 2031.

By end-user, the hospitals segment contributed to more than half of the global ureteroscpy market in share in 2021. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global ureteroscopy market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific, register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global ureteroscopy market report include Advin Health Care, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cliniva Healthcare, Hoya Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, OTU Medical, Richard Wolf GmbH, STERIS plc, and Stryker Corporation.

