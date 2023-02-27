Advanced Persistent Threat Market Expected to Witness Healthy Growth At CAGR of 20.5% Through 2030

Advanced Persistent Threat Market

The report provides an exclusive and comprehensive analysis of the global advanced persistent threat market trends along with market forecasts.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Advanced Persistent Threat Market," The advanced persistent threat market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $30.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced persistent threat protection market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31873

The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

The study provides a detailed global advanced persistent threat market analysis, advanced persistent threat market size, and global advanced persistent threat market forecast from 2022 - 2030.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Industry:

• Due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the world's economies are currently experiencing a severe crisis.

• Coronavirus-based hacking has been used by a number of Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups, including those funded by governments and cybercriminals, to infect victims' computers and spread malware.

• For instance, the North Korean-based threat group Kimsuky started employing spear-phishing emails with the topic COVID-19 in March 2020, as its first infection vector.

• The emails have malicious attachments and a bug that enables remote code execution by taking advantage of a weakness in the Microsoft Office OLE interface to spread malware.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31873

Advanced persistent threats are diverse in nature, long-lasting, and highly targeted. Due to the emergence of several new zero-day threats, security needs are also changing as a result of changes in the business environment.

Businesses are in danger due to this lack of knowledge about advanced security risks, which is also slowing the demand for advanced persistent threat prevention. Enterprises generally lack a lot of understanding regarding APTs and effective defense strategies.

Concerns about security have increased dramatically as a result of the rising trend of a gazillion gigabytes of sensitive data flowing to the cloud since cyber attackers are now a serious threat. Companies that rely too much on cloud-based business models are now more vulnerable than ever to a variety of cyber threats.

Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f3ea86f08cf3e9c43d8409400e59b8a1

The goal of security is the continuous and continuing assessment of risks and uncertainties. Data breaches have become a very common occurrence due to the massive volume of data produced by IoT devices, data loss prevention technologies, and security information (security solutions) in industry 4.0. In order to deal with these data breaches, firms are choosing advanced analytics, strict access controls, and technology.

The global advanced persistent threat market share is segmented based on deployment mode, services, solutions, and region. By deployment mode, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. By services, it is classified into Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), endpoint protection, Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/ IPS), sandboxing, Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), forensic analysis and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report include Cisco Systems, Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab., ESET spol. S r.o., Sophos Ltd., Forcepoint, VMware, Inc, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, LLC, and F-Secure.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31873

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Threat Intelligence Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter