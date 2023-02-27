Precision Medicine Market Analysis 2023: Genomics, Personalized Medicine, and Emerging Technologies

Precision Medicine Market Size 2023

Precision medicine is a rapidly evolving field that aims to tailor medical treatments to an individual's unique genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision medicine is novel approach toward disease treatment in healthcare, medications are customized based on patients personalized healthcare needs such as, influence of genes & surrounding environment on patients health and result of various tests carried out on various levels. Follow-up on tests and treatment can be planned based on response of the patients toward treatment, which reduces side effects of drug and multiple administration of medications.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞?

One significant trend in precision medicine is the increasing use of genomic sequencing to identify specific genetic variations that could affect a patient's response to treatment. As genetic testing becomes more affordable and accessible, clinicians will be better equipped to make informed decisions about the most effective therapies for their patients.

Another area of growth in precision medicine is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to analyze vast amounts of patient data and identify patterns that could lead to more personalized treatment options. These technologies could help clinicians predict which patients are at the highest risk of developing a particular disease and customize preventative measures accordingly.

Moreover, precision medicine is expected to become increasingly integrated into routine clinical practice as more evidence-based guidelines are established and validated. The development of new biomarkers, therapeutic targets, and diagnostic tools will further improve the accuracy and effectiveness of precision medicine.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞?

Surge in global incidence of cancer and increase in aging population susceptible to diseases are expected to boost the demand of precision medicines. Government initiatives & grants and private companies investing in R&D of precision medicines boost the market growth. However, strict regulation set by governments and risk associated with sharing genetic data of patients impedes the growth of precision medicine market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞

• Roche Holding AG

• Illumina Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

• QIAGEN

• Quest Diagnostics

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Novartis AG

• AstraZeneca

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Eli Lilly & Company

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Technology

• Genomics

• Transcriptomics

• Epigenomics

By Sequencing Technology

• Sequencing by Synthesis

• Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

• Sequencing by Ligation

• Pyrosequencing

• Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

• Chain Termination Sequencing

• Nanopore Sequencing

By Product

• Consumables

• Instruments

• Services

By Application

• Oncology

• CNS

• Immunology

• Respiratory Medicine

• Infections

• Others Applications

By End user

• Diagnostic Tool companies

• Pharma & Biotech Companies

• Clinical Laboratories

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

