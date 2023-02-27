Clinton Township NJ Organic Lawn Care & Eco-Friendly Fertilization Service Expanded
Organic Dutchman LLC, a lawn care provider, expands its natural weed control services for properties in northern & central New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania.CLINTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weed-killing specialist now offers a basic or comprehensive lawn maintenance program, as well as “à la carte” options. The lawn care specialist uses organic products for its lawn treatments, so customers do not need to worry about pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, or fungicides impacting their health.
By expanding its natural fertilization services, Organic Dutchman LLC seeks to reduce the risks of cancer resulting from toxic chemicals for property owners. Its environmentally friendly weed-killing products will not harm children or pets if they roll around in the grass after a treatment.
According to the National Academy of Sciences, children are more susceptible to toxins than adults, and it estimates that 50% of lifetime pesticide exposure occurs during the first five years of life. Studies show that toxic chemicals in the environment may cause neurological and developmental damage, which could contribute to learning disabilities or behavioral disorders among children.
The team at Organic Dutchman LLC does not want its customers to be one of those statistics. All of its fertilizers and lawn treatments are non-toxic, and its lawn care treatments are intended to enrich grass and feed plants naturally, rather than forcing them to grow with chemical stimulants.
The company's basic lawn care program includes 8 seasonal visits with fertilization, weed control, liming, and winterization services. Its comprehensive program encompasses all the basic features, as well as pH soil testing, seeding procedures, and grub, fungus, and crabgrass control.
Organic Dutchman LLC was founded by Harmen J. Vos, who moved from the Netherlands to America in 1987 determined to create an organic concept for lawn, tree, and shrub care. His company now offers natural lawn care services across northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.
A satisfied customer said: “We are very happy with this organic service. We have children and pets, and we are very aware of the dangers of chemicals and pesticides. This company is affordable in their pricing, and the staff is very hardworking. We highly recommend Organic Dutchman.”
