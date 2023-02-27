38th Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress ‘Reconnect and Collaborate’
From Left - (2nd) Dr Manoharan Shunmugam-President, MSO, (4th) Dr Kenneth Fong-APAO 2023 Congress President, Past President, MSO, (5th) Dato' Dr Asmayani binti Khalib-Deputy Director-General (Medical), Ministry of Health, Malaysia, with other VIPs during the launch.
The congress promises to be an academically stimulating conference with lots of exciting social events and local tourist attractions.”KUALA LUMPUR CONVENTION CENTRE, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 38th Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) Congress, themed "Reconnect and Collaborate," began on the 23rd of February 2023 at the prestigious Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.
“The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised the service delivery innovation in Malaysia to improve access to cataract care service and opportunistic screening, optimised under -utilized resources in the health system, and reduced costs for vulnerable populations through active rural mobile cataract surgery service and urban stand-alone cataract surgery centres.
Hence, Malaysia is honoured to host this prestigious event, and the Ministry of Health is confident this will be a stellar international scientific meeting filled with a scientific exchange, reflecting on our progress and inspiring innovation in global healthcare delivery”, said Tan Sri Dato' Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Director-General, Ministry of Health, Malaysia.
The 38th APAO Congress was held for the third time in the inviting city of Kuala Lumpur. More than 500 internationally renowned speakers presented the most recent discoveries and ideas in 16 ophthalmic subspecialties, including clinical ophthalmology and visual sciences at the APAO 2023 Congress. The congress welcomed 4000 delegates, and featured 80 exhibitors.
"We are honoured to co-host the 38th Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress. The organising committee has assembled eminent clinicians, international researchers, and acclaimed speakers who will deliver inspiring presentations. New advances and innovations in ophthalmology will be shared and deliberated," said Dr Manoharan Shunmugam, President of the Malaysian Society of Ophthalmology (MSO).
The goal of APAO 2023 is to provide a platform for fruitful and authentic scientific exchange, assisting ophthalmologists in furthering their profession by showcasing cutting-edge clinical and basic-science research, thereby allowing the adoption of the latest clinical practices and maintaining international gold standards. Importantly, the assembly will also provide opportunities for delegates to network, renew friendships and organize collaborations.
"Despite the fact that the pandemic has delayed our congress, we are delighted to host the prestigious APAO 2023 in Malaysia for our esteemed delegates. Our theme to reconnect and collaborate is apt, as we have been disconnected from each other for far too long.
This face-to-face meeting has been long awaited and will provide exciting engagements and perspectives for the global ophthalmology community. The congress promises to be an academically stimulating conference with lots of exciting social events and local tourist attractions for you and your families," shared Dr Kenneth Fong, Congress President, APAO 2023.
The Academy of Ophthalmology has 25 national member societies representing over 118,000 ophthalmologists, or more than 51% of the world's ophthalmologists.
The Malaysian Society of Ophthalmology (MSO) was previously known as the Malaysian Medical Association Ophthalmological Society (MMA OS). Established in 1964 by pioneering Malaysian ophthalmologists with the aim of promoting interest in and advancing the specialty, it became an independent society (MSO) on April 15, 2008. For over 57 years, the society has grown and organized numerous academic and social activities, benefitting its members as well as the fraternity of ophthalmologists and the community.
Reach MSO at https://www.mso.org.my/index.cfm
Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) was formed in 1958. APAO has hosted numerous premier scientific conferences and meetings in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, and has gained worldwide recognition and acceptance. APAO is home to ophthalmological professionals and industrial partners to share expertise and experience.
APAO originates with the vision of advancing the science and art of ophthalmology by organizing various and regular training and educational programs for ophthalmologists, providing online education for members and publishing the Asia-Pacific Journal of Ophthalmology in the hope of phasing out preventable blindness through education, research and clinical services in Asia-Pacific and beyond.
For more information, please visit https://apaophth.org/
