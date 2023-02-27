Steve Sayre, former Top-Secret U.S. Army Intelligence Operative, Directs new Hit Docufilm “Ghosts and the Afterlife”
The film’s director has undergone two after-death experiences after dying twice on the operating room table”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hit docufilm, “Ghosts and the Afterlife,” has been a top-selling film on Vudu (a joint-venture between NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery), iTunes, and Amazon, and is now a Best-Selling DVD on Walmart.com. The film was also awarded Best Documentary Film of 2022 at the TZIFF International Film Festival.
Relevant to the subject matter of “Ghosts and the Afterlife,” Steve Sayre, the film’s director, has undergone two after-death experiences after dying twice on the operating room table. Both experiences of clinical death were due to Sayre having suffered serious injury to his heart in the military, which incidents provided him with a direct personal understanding of the afterlife phenomenon.
During his military service, Sayre served in a top-secret capacity for U.S. Army intelligence and U.S. Air Force nuclear launch. Preceding his military service, Sayre spent several years as a private investigator while also serving as a U.S. Marshal on special assignment. His brother, Garrett Sayre, the film’s executive producer, served in a top-secret capacity for Naval Intelligence and, amongst his many duties, provided anti-terrorist reports to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Between the two of them, they spent 12 years researching the topic to present all the most salient and supportive research regarding the afterlife from both a historical and a scientific perspective, making the film the first truly scientific investigation into ghosts and life after death.
“Ghosts and the Afterlife” features James Van Praagh (creator and executive producer of “Ghost Whisperer”), Dr. Raymond Moody, M.D., Ph.D., Dr. Vernon Sylvest, M.D. (pathologist), Dr. Kenneth Rose (Harvard Ph.D. in philosophy and world religions), Psychics Eddie Conner, Reverend Justin Terry and Reverend F. Reed Brown, Dr. Jeffrey Rediger, M.D. (Harvard Professor and researcher into the phenomena of life-after-death experiences and spiritual healing), Dr. Norm Shealy, M.D., Ph.D. (neurosurgeon), Captain Frederick “Skip” Atwater (the Operations Officer in charge of the top-secret military StarGate program that investigated consciousness beyond the physical mind), and many others.
The program is narrated on-camera by Kelsey Bohlen with special guest appearances by Jay Thomas, Emmy-award-winning performer best known for Cheers, Mr. Holland's Opus, and Dragonfly. "Ghosts and the Afterlife" was Jay’s last film project.
Steve Sayre’s previous films include "Death Penalty," "The Satan Killer" with Cindy Birdsong and James Westbrook, and "Lost at Sea" with Caroline Ambrose and Mark Cuban.
Below are a few excerpts from the reviews the film has received:
“Kelsey Bohlen narrates Steve Sayre’s engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary highlighted by striking photography that uses scientific evidence, video recordings, and first-hand accounts to examine consciousness, life after death, and the existences of ghosts and souls and consists of archival photographs, fascinating paranormal footage, and commentary by producer and author James Van Praagh…” -Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)
“…it is an interesting, quick-moving exploration of the next realm. The interviews are excellent, and Bohlen is a good host. Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the afterlife…” -Bobby LePire (Film Threat)
“If you are a fan of paranormal activities discussions, this is going to be a very interesting documentary for you.” -Darren Lucas (Movie Reviews 101)
Vision Films is the exclusive distributor for “Ghosts and the Afterlife.”
