Softwoods Explains Why Outdoor Extensions Should Be Built Using Timber

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to family-owned South Australian company Softwoods, which specialises in outdoor building, choosing the right material for an outdoor building project is crucial for ensuring longevity, durability and overall quality. From pergolas to decking, there's a wide range of materials that are suitable for al fresco features. Here, Softwoods explains why timber is the superior choice for any kind of project.

Whether building an outdoor living and entertaining area from scratch or adding onto an existing space, Softwoods urges renovators to consider incorporating as much timber as possible in their renovation or extension. Studies have revealed that spending time amongst timber reduces anxiety and stress levels, mimicking the effects of being in nature. In turn, Softwoods explains, lowered stress levels reduce the risk of a wide array of diseases and conditions, making timber a good decision for health reasons.

In addition to improving health, timber is famously one of the toughest and most durable materials. It is widely praised for its structural efficiency, rivaling even steel and concrete. Softwoods reports that the building industry is making constant breakthroughs in timber technology, engineering the material to be suited to a wide range of large buildings around the world, including the Forte apartment building in Melbourne.

Timber is also the perfect option for renovators looking to build in a sustainable way; timber is the most effective renewable building material available on the market. For every tree that's cut down to provide the building industry with material, one more tree is planted - and with Australia's world-leading forest management scheme, builders can rest assured that all timber comes directly from a certified sustainable forest. In particular, Softwoods follows country-specific guidelines and adheres strictly to the processes of the Department of Agriculture, ensuring that all timber is sourced ethically and sustainably.

For many reasons, timber is the superior building material for a range of projects. To find out more or to get started on a project today, contact the Softwoods team.

