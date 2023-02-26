Local Support for Homebuyers When They Need It Most

Mortgage holders in Australia are seeking more guidance in the current rising interest rate environment, and Liberty is a lender with the local support to meet their needs.

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent RFI Global and Australian Mortgage Council survey of more than 2,000 borrowers discovered that being able to promptly speak with a real person to discuss lending options has become increasingly important. Of those surveyed, 35% said the ability to reach a real person quickly when they need to talk to someone was important in a mortgage - up 7% on the previous year. For fast-growing lender Liberty, flexibility and tailored, personal support have always been critical elements of their service offering - especially in the home loan market.

According to Head of Consumer Communications Kate Jenkinson, tailored solutions able to evolve over time can help more borrowers achieve their homeownership goals.

"In today's climate, an increasing number of homeowners are looking at their home loans and seeking more information about how they can best navigate the potential challenges ahead," Ms Jenkinson said. "Liberty has always prided itself on providing customer service specialists and advisers who are Australia-based and able to provide help in real-time."

It appears the need for this flexibility to translate into the digital space is also growing.

"We recognise that for younger borrowers who are seeking their first mortgage, easy access to digital tools and trusted lending specialists are key considerations," she said.

With a proud history of supporting all kinds of customers to access flexible loan options, Liberty has the team and expertise to help borrowers find the home loan that's right for their situation.

The leading non-bank encourages homebuyers at all stages of their property journey to explore the options on offer to help them fast-track their plans.

"Opting for a flexible mortgage solution could help buyers secure their dream home sooner than they thought possible - so it pays to seek expert advice early on," Ms Jenkinson said.

